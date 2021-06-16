



Killer whales have complex social structures that involve close friendships, suggests a study that used drones to film animals.

The findings show that killer whales spend more time interacting with certain individuals on their podium and tend to favor those of the same sex and similar age.

Led by the University of Exeter and the Whale Research Center (CWR), the study also found that whales appear to grow far away as they age. Lead author Dr Michael Weiss, from the University of Exeter, said: “So far, research on killer whale social networks has relied on watching whales when they surface, and recording whales that are together. However, because resident killer whales reside in the social groups in which they were born, it seems that closely related whales are the only thing that explains their social structure. Looking down into the water from a drone allowed us to see details such as contact between individual whales. Our findings show that, even within these closely related groups, whales prefer to interact with particular individuals. Like when mom takes you to a party as a kid you didn’t choose the party, but you can still choose who to hang out with after being there. Physical contact patterns one of the social interactions the study measured suggest that young whales and females play a central social role in the group. The older the whale, the less central they became, the researchers found. Hand-held Screengrab taken from images of drones released by the University of Exeter showing killer whales interacting with members of their podium. A study led by the University of Exeter and the Whale Research Center (CWR) suggests that killer whales have complex social structures that involve close friendships. Photo: Michael Weiss / University of Exeter / PA Wire The new research was built on more than four decades of data collected by the CWR on the killer whales of southerners, a population critically endangered in the Pacific Ocean. Professor Darren Croft, of the Exeters Center for Animal Behavior Research, said: “This study would not have been possible without the amazing work done by the CWR. By adding drones to our toolkit, we have been able to immerse ourselves in the social life of these animals like never before. We were surprised to see how many contacts there are between whales how vulnerable they are. In many species, including humans, physical contact tends to be a calming, stress-relieving activity that strengthens social bonding. We also looked at cases where whales appeared together as action in unison is a sign of social ties in many species. We found fascinating parallels between the behavior of whales and other mammals and we are excited about the next phases of this study. The start of the drone project including the purchase of one of the drones used in this study was made possible by a crowd funding campaign supported by members of the public, including the University of Exeter alumni. The results from the study, published in Royal Society B Procedures, and partly funded by the Natural Environment Research Council, are based on 651 minutes of video filmed over 10 days. The research team included the universities of York and Washington and the Institute of Biophysics.

