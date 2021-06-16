



DETROIT, June 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Kolene Corporation has acquired the Chemical Division of Park Thermal InternationalCorporation. President of Park Thermal, Mr. Jay Mistry, will work with Kolene moving forward to ensure the passage of all standard Chemical Park thermal mixes and owner’s heat treatment, as well as providing customer support. Kolene Corporation has been a trusted brand for non-ferrous and non-ferrous metal scouring products for 82 years and is also known for their ferritic nitrites (FNC) salts. “We are very excited to expand our molten salt offerings in the heat treatment market and to use Jay’s extensive chemical knowledge and excellent customer technical support to do so,” says Mr. Peter Shoemaker, VP of Purchase, in Kolene. “It’s great to have Jay as a partner with Kolene as we reopen the trusted Iso-Therm product industry.” God. Jay Mistry stated, “We were challenged by the fall of Covid in our business and were looking for a strong partner to continue supporting our established customer base. I’m happy to find the Kolene team, a trusted and competent partner of America’s “North, which has the technical and commercial bandwidth to carry out our heat treatment salt business in the next phase. I look forward to working with Kolene.” For questions on heat treatment products at North America, please call Kolene at 1-800-521-4182, or 1-313-273-9220, or email [email protected] For further information on this business transaction, please contact: [email protected] About Kolene Corporation:

Kolene Corporation, Detroit, Michigan has been operating continuously as a family business for 82 years. Kolene’s business model will be the leading provider of thermal chemicals in North America as a one-stop shop for equipment, chemicals, services, spare parts and laboratory support. Their established supply chain ensures continuous and reliable production of the product. About the International Park Thermal Corporation:

International Park Thermal Corporation Georgetown, Ontario, Canada, was founded in 1938. Jay Mistry started as a chemist at Park Thermal in 1989 and bought the company from Brian Reid in 2017. With Jay’s expertise, Park Thermal has developed chemical blends for specific customer requirements. SOURCE Knee Corporation Similar links www.kolene.com

