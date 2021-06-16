British Metropolitan Police to ‘review’ UK allegations against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell





Channel 4 News said its investigation, released on Tuesday, revealed “more than half a dozen allegations that young women and girls were allegedly targeted, trafficked, purged or abused in the UK” by Epstein and Maxwell “, for a period spanning more than a decade. “

The report said the alleged offenses include sexual assault and rape.

Epstein, a multi-millionaire and convicted pedophile who was indicted by U.S. federal sex trafficking prosecutors, died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. Medical examiners said the cause of death of the 66-year-old was hanging by suicide.

Maxwell, a British socialist and former Epstein collaborator, could see the trial in New York in the fall. Federal prosecutors say she recruited and beautified a 14-year-old girl to have sex with Epstein from 2001 to 2004.

She had also previously been charged by federal prosecutors with conspiracy and seduction of minors to travel to commit illegal sexual acts and transporting juveniles to engage in a criminal sexual activity for allegedly purging and recruiting girls. minor from 1994 to 1997. She has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and other charges. The Channel 4 News report noted “serious questions” have been raised about why Metropolitan Police failed to conduct a full criminal investigation against Epstein and Maxwell. The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) said in a statement on Tuesday that it “always takes allegations of sexual offenses and exploitation seriously”. “We will always review any new information and review the information sent to us by Channel 4,” the statement added. Also in its statement, the MPS acknowledged that the force had received a “recent trafficking allegation for sexual exploitation against an American citizen, Jeffrey Epstein and a British woman in 2015 in connection with events outside the UK and a trafficking allegation of Central London in March 2001. “ However, according to the MPS, an assessment of the available evidence made it clear that “any investigation into human trafficking would focus primarily on activities and relationships outside the UK”. “Officials therefore concluded that the MPS was not the appropriate authority to conduct investigations in these circumstances and, in November 2016, a decision was made that the matter should not proceed with a full criminal investigation.” CNN has contacted Maxwell’s legal team. According to Channel 4 News, legal experts who reviewed the allegations received by the British news press said “the allegations provide clear reasons for an investigation and accused the Met Police of failing in their legal duty to launch a full criminal investigation”.

