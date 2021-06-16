International
Ethiopia’s Tigray humanitarian crisis at “turning point”
United Nations In his toughest statement to date on the seven-month crisis in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock told Security Council members on Tuesday “there is now a famine in Tigray.” He blamed the forces directly from the neighboring nation of Eritrea.
“Eritrean soldiers are using hunger as a weapon of war,” he said.
Lowcock created a brutal look. “Rape is being used systematically to terrorize and brutalize women and girls. Aid workers have been killed, interrogated, beaten, blocked from receiving aid to suffer and suffered and told not to return,” they were told. he diplomats at a closed-door conference on an informal UN Security Council dialogue requested by the Irish Mission.
UN Irish Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason called the situation a “humanitarian catastrophe unfolding”.
“Now, we’re at a turning point,” she said.
“Ignorance is dangerous. Denial is unforgivable.”
“Despite all we have told you about the widespread and systematic extent of rape, we continue to receive appalling reports of widespread sexual violence,” said Lowcock, clearly irritated by lack of action by the council of 15 nations.
Lowcock outlined three areas where progress is “urgently” needed: humanitarian entry, funding, and accelerating the pace of aid.
“Ignorance is dangerous. Denial is unforgivable,” he warned, saying there is a “duty” to “do something.”
Fighting in Ethiopia broke out in November 2020 between government troops and the Tigrayans. Eritrea sent forces across the border to help Ethiopian troops.
The Biden administration has been outspoken. Last month, citing ongoing atrocities, Secretary of State Antony Blinken call “the governments of Eritrea and Ethiopia to take all necessary steps to ensure that their forces in Tigray cease and renounce this reprehensible conduct.”
“US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield scolded the council last week, asking,”Doesn’t African life matter?“and given the lack of a single public meeting on the crisis.
US Aid Administrator Samantha Power appealed to three African members of the Security Council to put the issue on the agenda.
Council members weigh
Following Tuesday’s meeting at the UN, the three nations – Niger, Tunisia and Kenya – along with St Vincent and the Grenadines, issued a statement saying they “share the concern for the humanitarian needs faced by the 17.1 million Ethiopians.” including people in the Tigray Region. ” The four nations said they were concerned about “reports of sexual violence against women and girls”.
They called on Ethiopia to “conduct a thorough investigation into these atrocities”.
Not to mention hunger in the statement, the nations warned, “Any action by the Security Council must recognize and respond to the reality that Ethiopia is completing preparations for an election that is barely a week away.”
Ethiopian Ambassador to the UN Taye Atske Selassie Amde, who was at the meeting, said Eritrean forces “will definitely leave soon”, a commitment Eritrea also made in April – and one that did not happen.
Later in the evening, Ireland’s Byrne Nason told CBS News, “Ireland has been on the Security Council for six months, and in those six months we have never seen this catastrophe unfold in Tigray.”
She said, “We need unhindered humanitarian access to the hundreds of thousands already at immediate risk of starvation, we need to ensure that humanitarian workers and supplies are safe, and we must end all violence. “
“Ultimately, a political solution is needed, and Ireland certainly called for it today, but as we work towards that, our number one priority is to ensure they do not lose more lives,” Byrne Nason added.
Russian Deputy Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva, who attended the meeting, told CBS News in a statement, “We take the humanitarian challenges facing Ethiopia very seriously.” She said “humanitarian agencies should increase their assistance with full respect and in close coordination with sovereign authorities”.
“We oppose any politicization of humanitarian situations, including Tigray,” the Russian envoy said.
UK Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward spoke to reporters after the closed-door dialogue, saying she was disappointed that nations in the Council had not been able to agree on a public meeting, saying that “without a ceasefire, this hunger can be made by a man. ”
