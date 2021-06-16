International
Businessman advising John Howard leaves Australian Club after voting to continue banning women | gender
A member of an elite club of gentlemen in Sydney who voted against allowing women to join, says those who opposed the change were worried they should make the decor less masculine, including cork dishes.
Geoff Cousins, a businessman, left the Australian Club after voting on Tuesday. He said the reasons given by some members for continuing to ban women were irrelevant, including that their wives liked them to participate in a club that had no female members.
In his address to members before the vote, Cousins mentioned the importance of gender equality and natural justice and expressed his fear for clubs in the future if he does not accept women.
He listed a number of prominent roles and positions now filled by women to point out that powerful individuals who had normally sought membership were being excluded.
But the cousins were troubled by the response of those who favored the status quo. Some claimed the club atmosphere would be irreparably damaged including women, he said.
They were talking about how they would need less masculine decor that men-changing taps might have to behave differently at lunches, he told the Guardian Australia. Someone said that women rather like them to go to a men’s club knowing that there will be no other women there. This kind of conversation is mindless, meaningless.
Cousins is a former president of the Australian Conservation Foundation and a one-time adviser to former Prime Minister John Howard.
The club said on Tuesday a record turnout of members at the special general meeting voted on the resolution to amend the clubs’ constitution to allow female members. A 75% threshold had to be met to pass the resolution.
Sydney Morning Herald reported that 693 member votes were cast with 62% against allowing women members, 37% in favor and 1% abstention.
Women are allowed to attend the club as guests.
Members of Macquarie Street clubs include Howard and other former Liberal Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Both declined to comment on the outcome of the vote.
Cousins said the vote was even more disappointing given the importance of some members acting as judicial officers or chief executives of large companies responsible for adopting policies that support gender equality.
How do they sign those documents and how do they stay as members of these clubs? he said. He believes other members are considering leaving the club in protest because of this exact conflict.
Cousins, who had been members for more than 20 years, said the absence of women and those of non-Anglo descent meant the Australian Club was not Australia’s representative.
A letter circulated by those female opposition members, of which they were a part published in Australian earlier this month, he claimed that the push to accept women began after a 2019 meeting where other proposals were raised, including the admission of members of the Asian race.
There is nothing in the constitution that prohibits men from becoming members unless they are Caucasian, Cousins said, though he had heard but had no first-hand knowledge of future members who were not white by not accepting their applications.
It was not exactly a diverse group of people, Cousins said of the Tuesday meeting.
The club, which was founded in 1838, has not responded to a request for comment.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]