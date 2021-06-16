Businessman advising John Howard leaves Australian Club after voting to continue banning women | gender

A member of an elite club of gentlemen in Sydney who voted against allowing women to join, says those who opposed the change were worried they should make the decor less masculine, including cork dishes.

Geoff Cousins, a businessman, left the Australian Club after voting on Tuesday. He said the reasons given by some members for continuing to ban women were irrelevant, including that their wives liked them to participate in a club that had no female members.

In his address to members before the vote, Cousins ​​mentioned the importance of gender equality and natural justice and expressed his fear for clubs in the future if he does not accept women.

He listed a number of prominent roles and positions now filled by women to point out that powerful individuals who had normally sought membership were being excluded.

But the cousins ​​were troubled by the response of those who favored the status quo. Some claimed the club atmosphere would be irreparably damaged including women, he said.

They were talking about how they would need less masculine decor that men-changing taps might have to behave differently at lunches, he told the Guardian Australia. Someone said that women rather like them to go to a men’s club knowing that there will be no other women there. This kind of conversation is mindless, meaningless.

Cousins ​​is a former president of the Australian Conservation Foundation and a one-time adviser to former Prime Minister John Howard.

The club said on Tuesday a record turnout of members at the special general meeting voted on the resolution to amend the clubs’ constitution to allow female members. A 75% threshold had to be met to pass the resolution.

Sydney Morning Herald reported that 693 member votes were cast with 62% against allowing women members, 37% in favor and 1% abstention.

Women are allowed to attend the club as guests.

Members of Macquarie Street clubs include Howard and other former Liberal Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Both declined to comment on the outcome of the vote.

Cousins ​​said the vote was even more disappointing given the importance of some members acting as judicial officers or chief executives of large companies responsible for adopting policies that support gender equality.

How do they sign those documents and how do they stay as members of these clubs? he said. He believes other members are considering leaving the club in protest because of this exact conflict.

Cousins, who had been members for more than 20 years, said the absence of women and those of non-Anglo descent meant the Australian Club was not Australia’s representative.

A letter circulated by those female opposition members, of which they were a part published in Australian earlier this month, he claimed that the push to accept women began after a 2019 meeting where other proposals were raised, including the admission of members of the Asian race.

There is nothing in the constitution that prohibits men from becoming members unless they are Caucasian, Cousins ​​said, though he had heard but had no first-hand knowledge of future members who were not white by not accepting their applications.

It was not exactly a diverse group of people, Cousins ​​said of the Tuesday meeting.

The club, which was founded in 1838, has not responded to a request for comment.