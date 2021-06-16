The Edinburgh pensioner becomes Scotland’s only great, great, great grandmother

An Edinburgh pensioner said she was “incredibly happy” to become Scotland’s only great, great, great grandmother.

Mary Marshall boasts 90 impressive grandchildren, with her family tree spanning six generations.

The 86-year-old joked that she was forgiven for forgetting her birthday while holding Nyla Ferguson for four weeks together with new mother Toni-Leigh.

All the women are on the same family side, and except for young mother Toni-Leigh they work, or have worked for the NHS.

They were all born at the age of 18 or younger, resulting in this very large family unit, and live in or around Edinburgh

Rose Thorburn, Marys, aged 68, has four children, including mother of three Chyrel Borthwick, 50. Chyrel gave birth to mother of four Carrie Dow in 1986.

Carrie, 35, has four children, including the last mother Toni-Leigh Aitken, 17.

And on May 25, Mary gave herself the title of great-great-great-grandmother in Scotland, with the birth of Nyla.

Because of the size of her family, Mary, from Edinburgh, says she is sorry she did not buy each member a birthday and Christmas present, as she spent half the year doing so.

Mary said: I am a woman lucky to be honest with you. It’s great to have such a big family. There is always someone out there looking for you. I’m very happy.









Young mother Toni-Leigh, who gave birth to the youngest member of the family last month, said: When we found out I was pregnant, we made a joke with us by breaking some kind of record.

Then we started looking at it and it doesn’t seem like anyone else has our family composition.

It’s too early to see a resemblance to her great-great-grandmother, but it was love at first sight when they met!

We live no more than a 10-15 minute drive away from each other, so we see each other.

We haven’t had a great job with the whole family since the pandemic, but when we make her great fun!

She has 90 grandchildren now with Nyla, so she is always loud!

Rose, 68, said: It’s very good when you have a new baby.

“I’m one of eight, so I’ve always had a big family in a sense.

But now they were pretty big!

“I have not heard of any other family of this size in Scotland.

Whenever we get together, we always have fun and laugh.

“There is always someone there for you.

The family is believed to be the only family in Scotland with six generations alive at the same time.

According to Guinness World Records, the liveliest generation in a single family has been seven.

Family tree:

Mary Marshall, 86, born June 1935

Rose Thorburn, 68, b. October 1952

Chyrel Borthwick, 50, b. July 1970

Carrie Dow, 35, b. February 1986

Toni-Leigh Aitken, 17, born October 2003

Nyla Ferguson, l. May 2021