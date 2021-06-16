Haryana govt extends summer school holidays, Class 12 results will be released within a month





The Haryana government has extended summer vacations for schools until June 30, 2021. Furthermore, the education board is expected to release Class 12 scores within a month.

The Haryana government has extended summer vacations for schools until June 30th. On Tuesday, the Haryana government extended summer vacations for all schools until June 30th. After the state cabinet meeting, Education Minister Kanwar Pal told reporters that all schools in the state will remain closed until June 30 as the summer holidays have been extended. According to the order issued by the Directorate of School Education last month, the state government extended the summer holidays until June 15 after taking into account the covid-19 situation. However, teachers were allowed to go to schools from 1 June. Haryana Grade Board Exam Result 12 2021 when? When asked about the results of Class 12, the minister replied that they would come out within a month. He added that grade 12 results will be prepared based on internal evaluation and other parameters set by the Haryana School Education Board. Among the growing cases of Covid-19, the state government previously canceled Class 12 board exams. The decision came shortly after the central government ordered the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams. (With PTI entries) Read: Results of the 12th CBSE board: Tension opens up among students before the announcement of the CBSE assessment process Read: Andhra Pradesh Makes Middle English Compulsory in Graduate Colleges Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

