Slightly US-based NGO ‘Mopped’ India-Covid Aid Funds You Can Use for Terrorist Activities: Report





Amid the second devastating coronavirus wave in India, Pakistan-linked charities raised funds to help India in its fight against the COVID-19 crisis, and now the money raised will be used to “incite protests and sponsor terrorist attacks” direct, claims a report. According to the report by Disinfolab, which works to defraud fake news and propaganda, Pakistan-linked charities are based in the United States. They raised a large sum of money under the pretext of helping India in its fight against the COVID-19 crisis. They launched a campaign called Help India Breathe claiming to assist India in providing medical equipment including oxygen, ventilators and vaccines. They called for financial support and people donated money to these organizations. The report stated that millions of dollars had been stolen in the name of ‘Helping India Breath’. The report was prepared by DisInfo Lab and is entitled ‘COVID-19 Scam 2021’. Lab DisInfo called the scam “one of the worst scams in human history” in terms of humanitarian cost. According to the report, the charities have close ties to radical Islamists and terrorist organizations and run in groups with the Pakistani military. The report states that the organizations that raise the money include the Islamic Medical Association of North America (IMANA). On April 27, 2021, IMANA launched the #HelpIndiaBreathe campaign on Instagram and set an initial target of Rs 1.8 Crore. After receiving large sums in a short space of time, IMANA often revised the target amount. The organization, however, did not provide any information about the exact amount of money it received. IMANA has no office, brand or representative in India. The DisInfo lab report said the total donation amount received from IMANA could be anywhere between $ 30 and $ 158. DisInfo Labfound at least 66 such campaigns on a single platform, Launch Good. According to the report, the organizations “collected” the money they received after their campaign in the name of aid to India. The organizations “exploited” the goodwill that India and Indians have gained around the world, the report said. India was facing a shortage of medical supplies during the second devastating increase in COVID-19 cases. Several countries stepped forward to help the Indian authorities deal with the situation. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos