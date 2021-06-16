China increases vaccines, but unequal distribution leaves borders closed | Mighty 790 KFGO

Beijing (Reuters) China tripled its daily distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in June, inoculating 44% of its population with at least one dose, but its health experts warn against a rapid reopening of the border, citing an uneven distribution and low vaccination rate.

China collected 17.3 million doses per day in June on average, up significantly from 4.8 million in April, while expanding the list of approved vaccines to seven by adding three more shots fired in the country, and continued to increase production.

But the spread has been uneven.

By the first week of June, the major cities of Beijing and Shanghai fully inoculated nearly 70% and 50% of their inhabitants, respectively, but the rate in Guangdong and Shandong provinces remained below 20%.

(China) is such a big country Once one of its countries opens, it will have a huge impact on countries that have not achieved high vaccination levels, said Feng Zijian, a researcher at the China Center for Control and Prevention. of Disease, earlier this month.

Feng said China is yet to reach a consensus on what level of vaccination will safely allow the regulation of virus control measures, including the requirement to ease quarantine or virus testing for incoming travelers.

China will also wait and see how Japan handles its virus outbreak and the Tokyo Olympics next month before deciding how soon Beijing needs to ease its border controls, said a person familiar with the situation.

China is also increasing vaccinations in preparation for hosting the Winter Olympics early next year.

Several counties and districts in the northern Chinese city of Zhangjiakou, which will host some of the Games, are urging residents to get vaccinated, saying it is a necessary contribution they should make to the international event.

As part of the city vaccination campaign, more than 1,800 unvaccinated visitors were discouraged from entering a park in Xuanhua District earlier this month and were directed to other places of inoculation, according to a social media post by authorities. district level.

There is not much time and the task is heavy, said Wu Weidong, head of the city-level committee of the Communist Party, in a statement earlier this month.

He said the city is still short of its vaccination goal without detailing its target or degree of inoculation.

ZERO TOLERANCE

China has kept local broadcasting under control by conducting large-scale COVID tests and sealing neighborhoods and roads when new cases emerged. She refuses to abandon this book with zero tolerance, even though the local outbreaks are small compared to those in other countries.

Zhang Wenhong, director of a team of experts on COVID-19 treatment in Shanghai city, said at a recent conference that it would be too early to lift the policy or open up completely until the full vaccination rate reaches at least 70%.

For China, the opposite side of low local transmission has been the difficulty in clearly assessing how effectively the Chinas vaccination campaign will help spread the virus.

Some countries such as Britain and Chile are struggling with a rise in new cases even though they have one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, a warning tale for China.

Chile, which used a vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac as its main vaccination tool, said Monday it would extend a COVID-19 emergency until September, as cases have escalated to some of their highest levels since from the beginning of the pandemic.

