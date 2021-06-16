Mubadala Buy 60% on UEMedical After Olive Rock, Cerberus Entry





Of Abu Dhabi Mubadala Investment Co. is expanding its regional footprint in the healthcare sector with the acquisition of a 60% stake in UEMedical, a medical equipment operator in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The $ 243 billion wealth fund healthcare subsidiary said it was buying shares in United Eastern Medical Services LLC, also known as UEMedical, from the Saudi private equity group Jadwa Investment and Eastern United Group, according to a statement Wednesday. The financial details of the transaction, which is expected to close by September, were not disclosed. UEMedical could be valued at at least $ 800 million if the deal goes ahead, people told Bloomberg last year. Mubadala Weighs Acquisition of Health Care Assets in UAE An associate of Cerberus Capital Management LP, which globally manages about $ 55 billion in assets, and Abu Dhabi-based Olive Rock Partners won a stake in UEMedical earlier this month. Part of Mubadala's mandate is to help diversify Abu Dhabi's oil-dependent economy but also to help develop the country's medical infrastructure so that citizens no longer have to travel abroad for treatment. These efforts culminate in the opening in 2015 of a massive branch of the Cleveland Clinic in the country's capital. Cerberus and Olive Rock Buy Shares in Abu Dhabi Firm UEMedical The healthcare sector in the Middle East has also expanded rapidly as hospital operators try to keep up with the growing population. UEMedical owns and operates several hospitals and clinics in specialized sectors such as fertility and dermatology. Combined with the Mubadala Health network, the entity will have 10,000 carers providing more than 100 types of medical services throughout the UAE and Saudi Arabia. "This acquisition enhances the Mubadala Health network in the UAE and the wider GCC region, while demonstrating our unwavering commitment to transforming the regional healthcare landscape by offering a full range of healthcare services covering every phase of the life of a patient, "said Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, chief executive of Mubadala Health. (An earlier version of this story corrected the size of Mubadala's assets in the second paragraph – With the help of Layan Odeh (Updates to Cerberus assets under management in the fourth paragraph)







