



16 June 2021

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Deaths from coronaviruses in the Philippines surpassed 23,000 on Wednesday, a staggering figure that came with 5,414 new infections. Today’s numbers push the country’s total number of cases to 1,332,832. The Department of Health said six labs did not submit test results. Active cases: 56,170 or 4.2% of the total

56,170 or 4.2% of the total Recoveries: 7,637, bringing the number to 1,253,541

7,637, bringing the number to 1,253,541 Dead: 158, or now 23,121 in total What’s new today? Treatment Tsar Leopoldo Vega said individuals can remove face shields when outdoors, amid growing calls for the government to end its policy of wearing what authorities said offers additional protection against COVID-19.

DOH said the final shipment of the procured Sinovac could now be delivered once the manufacturer has completed the submission of a required document.

Still under attack: Car vaccine Carlito Galvez Jr. vowed the government would send more supplies to Mindanao which is battling a new rise in infections. This came after lawmakers from the island said officials were neglecting the southern part of the country in inoculation efforts.

The Higher Education Commission said there are now 73 colleges and universities cleared for limited personal tuition in their medical and health programs.







