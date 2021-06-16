Nie Haisheng (C), Liu Boming (R) and Tang Hongbo will be the first crew on China’s new space station.



The astronauts who explode on Thursday for China’s first crew mission to its new space station will have a choice of 120 different types of food and “space routines” for exercise, China’s space agency said.

The mission will be China’s longest space mission to date and the first in nearly five years as Beijing pushes forward with its ambitious program to establish itself as a space power.

The astronauts will spend three months at Tiangong station, which has separate living modules for each of them, as well as a shared bathroom, dining area and a communication center to send emails and allow video calls with ground control.

The trio will be able to work out their range of dinner options, which officials assured reporters were all nutritious and enjoyed special routines or exercise bikes.

The Long March-2F rocket that will take them there will take off at 9:22 a.m. local time (0122 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch center northwest of China’s Gobi Desert, the Chinese-led agency said on Wednesday. China (CMSA).

“Over the past decades, we have written several glorious chapters in China’s space history, and this mission embodies the expectations of the people and the party itself,” mission commander Nie Haisheng told reporters at a news conference.

The first Tiangong crew will explode from a launch pad in the Gobi Desert.



His team has undergone over 6,000 hours of training, including hundreds of underwater swimwear, to get used to their spacewalk costumes.

Nie was among the first group of Chinese astronauts selected for training in 1998 and has already been on two space missions.

He is a decorated Air Force pilot and others on his team are also members of the Chinese military.

Asked what he would pack for the long journey, Niespeaking in front of reporters from behind a glass wall to quarantine astronauts saying his bag was full of “things for fun and to host mini-meetings”.

Crew member Tang Hongbo said in an exclusive interview with state broadcaster CCTV that he had taken videos of daily life with his son and wife to watch on the space station.

Factfile on China’s planned space station, scheduled to be operational by 2022.



Construction in orbit

Their Shenzhou-12 spacecraft will anchor in the main part of the Tiangong space station, called Tianhe, which was put into orbit on April 29th.

Another 11 missions are planned over the next year and a half to complete the construction of Tiangong in orbit, including the mounting of solar panels and two laboratory modules.

Astronauts will be busy testing and maintaining systems on board, conducting space walks and undertaking scientific experiments.

Footage from CCTV showed them preparing to work in a pool in space suits to simulate making repairs at the station during a space walk.

The mission is a matter of prestige for the Chinese government as it prepares to mark the 100th birthday of the ruling Communist Party on July 1st.

“Over the past decades, we have been struggling every minute to realize our space dreams,” said Liu Boming, the third Shenzhou-12 crew member.

China astronauts have spent over 6,000 hours training for the first crew mission to the Tiangong space station.



“(I) am committed to the cause.”

China’s desire for a human post on its own in Earth orbit was sparked by the U.S. ban on its astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS).

“We are ready to carry out international co-operation with any country that is committed to the peaceful use of outer space,” Ji Qiming of CMSA told reporters on Wednesday.

ISSa cooperation between the US, Russia, Canada, Europe and the Japanese is expected to retire after 2024, although NASA has said it could potentially remain operational beyond 2028.

Tiangong is expected to have a life of at least 10 years.

