Delhi Monsoon is delayed by 7-10 days, rain resumes in Mumbai





As Delhi experiences light rain on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) said the southwest monsoon will be delayed by seven to 10 days, the PTI news agency reported. Rain also resumed in Mumbai, after a three-day break, with rain hitting the city and its environs. Last week, Mumbai recorded 44 percent of its average monthly rainfall in June. By Sunday, June 13, the southwest monsoon had covered 80 percent of India’s geographical area. This includes Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and northern Punjab. The monsoon’s further progress has slowed since then. IMD had predicted on Sunday that the monsoon is likely to hit Delhi in the next two or three days. However, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting center, told the PTI on Wednesday that it would be delayed by seven to 10 days, “due to the unfavorable impact of mid-latitude westerly – a break forward in the Southwest monsoon in the remaining parts of northwestern India ”. Light to moderate rainstorms and winds of up to 20-40 km / h are expected to occur over Delhi and neighboring areas in NCR and Haryana. IMD has forecast moderate to strong thunderstorms accompanied by strong lightning and strong winds over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh as well. Pune has experienced light intensity but steady rain since the early hours of Wednesday, and Karnataka, too, witnessed a light period of rain.

