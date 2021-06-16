Delhi court joins July 2 order to indict Shashi Tharoor over Sunanda Pushkar’s death

A Delhi court on Saturday was postponed until the July 2 order in the context of the charges in the case of the death of Sunanda Pushkar against Congress MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor.

The prosecution had filed charges of incitement to suicide and cruelty under sec. 306 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code and otherwise for murder under sec. 302

Development came after Special Judge Geetanjali Goel had booked orders on April 12 after hearing in detail, Senior Attorney Vikas Pahwa appearing on behalf of Tharoor while Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava appeared on behalf of the State.

Pushkar was found dead in January 2014 in a hotel in New Delhi. In 2015, and an FIR was registered in this regard. In May 2018, Dr. Tharoor was charged with aiding and abetting suicide and marital cruelty under Articles 306 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code.

Submissions made by Shashi Tharoor

The main point of Mr. Pahwa’s arguments lay in the main argument that no matter under the relevant IPC provisions could be explained in this matter.

Mr Pahwa had begun his submissions arguing that the prosecution wanted to seek sec.498A of the IPC together with sec. 113A of the Indian Evidence Act against Tharoor in order to prove the charge under sec. IPC 306, however, was his case that they failed to prove that this was in fact the case of suicide.

“The law of presumption is very clear. Even before invoking sec. 113A, they have to determine the basic facts of the case. But they feel by invoking sec. 306, the charges can be drafted. They did not prove whether it is a case of suicide or “This is not about sec. 306. It comes when at least suicide is proven. In this case, it has been proven that it is not suicide. My case is much better than this.” Pahwa was submissive.

Coming to the allegations that there was an additional marital relationship of Tharoor, in Court it was argued that in fact he had no relationship or relationship with any lady.

Another key presentation presented by Mr. Pahwa was the argument that the prosecution, for the period of 4 years ie 2014-2017, failed to ascertain the cause of death of the deceased.

Washtë also claimed that the doctors who performed the preliminary report after the death while suspecting that the case was poisoning due to Alprazolam, went beyond their jurisdiction by taking knowledge of circumstantial evidence falling outside the autopsy room.

During the hearings, Mr. Pahwa also cited the chronology of events dating from 2014 to 2017 relying on 3 AIIMS board reports and 4 chemical examination reports over the years which failed to suggest the actual cause of death. According to Mr Pahwa, there was “no definite opinion on the cause of death” even after examination and medical reports from different boards made up of different doctors.

“If you can not decide to commit suicide, then there can be no sec. 306 case. First you have to prove that there was a suicide. From 2014 to 2017, it was 4 years. They gave opinion, neither suicide nor murder. Again a null in the investigation.Even when the report said there was no suicide, they registered a case under sec.302. They do not say it is suicide.This is the answer to your third category, accidental.This is accidental where there is no purpose Suicide cannot be unintentional. I’m not talking about anxiety at the moment. I’m talking about suicide. Suicide must be intentional. I’m relying on the medical records backed by them. . 306? “ Pahwa presented.

Moreover, it was also alleged that none of the family members of the deceased, Sunanda Pushkar, had ever filed any charges against him. In doing so, he referred to the statements of such family members.

Prosecution submissions

It is submitted by the prosecution that the accused person can request dismissal only if the evidence in the case is “absolutely insufficient ” which, according to him, was not the case.

“The court will be within its scope to dismiss an accused in such a case. But I ask myself a question, is it a case where the evidence is absolutely insufficient? People who were able to see the lifeless body concluded the cause of death with great reasons and literature attached to the reports.Investigating officers are not magicians and can not expect every question to be answered by them, so we have doctors.Doctors stated that there was an oral route of poisoning.However, it was also found that the injection route is also there “. The APP had filed.

Wasshtë also asserted that while there is sufficient medical data available on the matter, there should be a trial to give a broader and clearer perspective on the matter.

“You will have to take it out of the report. That is why I said it is a concrete report and a case of poisoning. Here all reports have value. It is not like a judicial hierarchy where if a higher court annuls the trial of a “The court, the opinion of the highest court will prevail. Here we must take into account all the reports.”

“Such questions can be answered by doctors during the examination at trial. There is no clear cause of death in the case. It was never said that it is a case of natural death, but on this earth we can throw all these in the trash the Fair Court must draw the conclusion from all the evidence “. The APP had argued.

