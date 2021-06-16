Fraudsters targeting people in S’pore wander Covid-19 vaccines, MoH in their false confessions, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Fraudsters have continued to target people in Singapore during the pandemic and are now weaving vaccines and vaccinations into their false confessions.

Recent scams have adapted their plots from that of a Chinese official claiming to be now an official from the Ministry of Health (MoH).

This is an extension of vaccine-related fraud, which the ministry had warned of earlier this year.

The MoH had said it was aware of websites, emails, SMS messages and phone calls falsely claiming to provide vaccination registration.

In one case of the latest type of fraud, a person reported receiving a robocall claiming to be from the MoH at scamalert.sg, the anti-fraud site operated by the National Crime Prevention Council.

According to the May 19 report, the call alleges that the MoH had been trying to contact the person to receive a vaccine stroke and instructed the person to press “9” to contact the authorities.

The automated message was in English and Mandarin.

The person who reported the call, however, had already received both doses of the vaccine and urged others not to fall into deception.

Ms. Carolyn Misir, a senior psychologist in the Police Psychological Services Department, said the fraudsters use some persuasion techniques that take victims deeper into the confession of the fraud.

“The fraud process and persuasion techniques used are quite similar to the personalization fraud of Chinese officials, with some modifications to include the Covid-19 vaccine,” she said.

“Victims may be given a case reference number and the current medical term of an antiviral drug such as Remdesivir, so that the victim can trust the caller’s legitimacy and authority.”

She said the victim could be approached by up to four callers, who provide social evidence, pretend to offer help and create anxiety and fear, all so the victims give up their personal details.

Some may also be required to meet a “staff member” who will then pass them “official documents”.

This forces victims to share their money and become more convinced of the scams, Ms. Misir said.

The Straits Times understands that while vaccine-related fraud is known to the police, there have been few victims who have lost money on such fraud.

However, Mr. Tom Kellermann, head of cyber security strategy at VMware software company, warned that the public still needs to be careful, as those behind such scams may be behind personal information which is then sold online. .

“The vaccine has only placed one bigger target at the back of the healthcare industry,” he said.

“In Singapore in particular, the rapid spread of vaccines has led to cybercriminals trying to steal private data and information.”

He added that scams involving the healthcare industry and vaccines could have serious consequences, such as disrupting the mass vaccination process and losing confidence in the healthcare system.

“Taking the right precautions is not only in your interest, but also in the interest of those around you,” he said.

“The best defense is to always be careful what you click. If something looks suspicious, it certainly is.”