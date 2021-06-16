Fraudsters targeting people in S’pore wander Covid-19 vaccines, MoH in their false confessions, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Fraudsters have continued to target people in Singapore during the pandemic and are now weaving vaccines and vaccinations into their false confessions.
Recent scams have adapted their plots from that of a Chinese official claiming to be now an official from the Ministry of Health (MoH).
This is an extension of vaccine-related fraud, which the ministry had warned of earlier this year.
The MoH had said it was aware of websites, emails, SMS messages and phone calls falsely claiming to provide vaccination registration.
In one case of the latest type of fraud, a person reported receiving a robocall claiming to be from the MoH at scamalert.sg, the anti-fraud site operated by the National Crime Prevention Council.
According to the May 19 report, the call alleges that the MoH had been trying to contact the person to receive a vaccine stroke and instructed the person to press “9” to contact the authorities.
The automated message was in English and Mandarin.
The person who reported the call, however, had already received both doses of the vaccine and urged others not to fall into deception.
Ms. Carolyn Misir, a senior psychologist in the Police Psychological Services Department, said the fraudsters use some persuasion techniques that take victims deeper into the confession of the fraud.
“The fraud process and persuasion techniques used are quite similar to the personalization fraud of Chinese officials, with some modifications to include the Covid-19 vaccine,” she said.
“Victims may be given a case reference number and the current medical term of an antiviral drug such as Remdesivir, so that the victim can trust the caller’s legitimacy and authority.”
She said the victim could be approached by up to four callers, who provide social evidence, pretend to offer help and create anxiety and fear, all so the victims give up their personal details.
Some may also be required to meet a “staff member” who will then pass them “official documents”.
This forces victims to share their money and become more convinced of the scams, Ms. Misir said.
The Straits Times understands that while vaccine-related fraud is known to the police, there have been few victims who have lost money on such fraud.
However, Mr. Tom Kellermann, head of cyber security strategy at VMware software company, warned that the public still needs to be careful, as those behind such scams may be behind personal information which is then sold online. .
“The vaccine has only placed one bigger target at the back of the healthcare industry,” he said.
“In Singapore in particular, the rapid spread of vaccines has led to cybercriminals trying to steal private data and information.”
He added that scams involving the healthcare industry and vaccines could have serious consequences, such as disrupting the mass vaccination process and losing confidence in the healthcare system.
“Taking the right precautions is not only in your interest, but also in the interest of those around you,” he said.
“The best defense is to always be careful what you click. If something looks suspicious, it certainly is.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit