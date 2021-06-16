Bristol to build gaps in garage sites to address housing crisis | Bristol





Unique micro homes are set to be built on the old garage sites in Bristol to help the city tackle the housing crisis. The so-called empty houses because they would be built in small spaces between houses and gardens would be made out of place and thrown into place all over the city. The concept, which its developers say is the first of its kind, features common green space areas, community gardens and outdoor sites to encourage neighboring connections and interactions. A consultation on the proposed first page in Horfield, north of downtown and near Southmead Hospital, has been launched by the city council. The council said in its consultation: The aim is to deliver nine affordable homes to this site and we are exploring options for how these will be allowed to benefit the local area. This project will revitalize unused garage plots and distribute much-needed homes. The production of houses would be carried out mainly abroad, which would cause less disruption than a traditional construction during the construction phase. Lack of affordable housing is one of Bristols’ most pressing problems, with the mayor, Marvin Rees, recently describes gentrification as a fierce challenge. An old garage site in Horfield, Bristol, where the first gap houses will be built. Photos: No lines / leaflets Architects BDP, which has come up with the gap house, said it was a contemporary, cost-effective eco-house designed to fit into urban and super-insulated garage plots, adding: They are designed with large windows and low energy lighting and equipped with solar panels and air source heat pumps. BDP continued: Unused garage plots on residential properties have fallen into disrepair, becoming a magnet for antisocial behavior. Placing these new, attractive and carefully designed homes in their place will not only help disperse much-needed homes, but will also bring new energy and life, revitalizing neighborhoods and helping with construction. of stronger, more resilient communities. Bristol has about 2,000 garages on 300 sites, so the BDP says the concept has great potential in terms of helping to tackle the housing crisis in cities. Martin Jones, the director of landscape architecture at the BDP studio in Bristol, said they could work well as a home for key workers. He said house gaps could be opened in cities across the UK. They will have two floors, including an open plan living / dining room and a kitchen with a bedroom upstairs. He said: The important thing is that they look stylish. Planning permission should be sought for the first gap homes in Horfield.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos