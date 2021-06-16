K Sudhakaran takes over as Congress president in Kerala, criticizes CM for ‘seeking RSS support’ – New Indian Express





from Express News Service THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving new hope to the party, K Sudhakaran took office as the new president of the State Congress in Indira Bhavan on Wednesday. Responding to the allegations of the Chief Minister, Sudhakaran claimed that it is Pinarayi Vijayan who sought the support of the RSS. Addressing party staff after taking office, Sudhakaran said he feels intimidated by the expectations given to him. Sudhakaran, who is known for his nonsensical attitude, said no one can label him as a BJP man. The crowded hall in Indira Bhavan was all eyes and ears to hear Sudhakaran. He said Pinarayi, who had denied the ideologies of the left to get the BJP votes, could not criticize him. He urged party workers to work tirelessly for the next five years so that the party can be revived and strengthened at the grassroots level. READ ALSO: Calm stays calm in Congress as Sudhakaran takes over Wednesday “The CPM has tried to portray the KPCC president as municipal out of fear of Congress. People know that Pinarayi got RSS votes and came to power. Are you all ready to work for the party without getting tired of going after power and positions? If so? “I am confident that Congress will regain its lost glory. We must make a commitment to stand united and fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Sudhakaran said amid loud applause. However, it was former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala who stole the show with his hilarious speech. Taking the dwarf against his party, Chennithala said no one came to defend him when the CPM rated him as a BJP man. “So I decided to gather behind Sudhakaran right away when Pinarayi and the CPM leadership targeted him. I also realized that those who smiled at me were not all my friends,” Chennithala said. However, Sudhakaran did not respond to Chennithala’s comments. Meanwhile, K Muraleedharan, MP, said he was already aware of such issues that Chennithala understood quite late. Outgoing State Congress President Mullapally Ramachandran descended into the lane of memory and issued confidence that at no time could Congress be withdrawn. Earlier, Sudhakaran garlanded the Gandhi statue at East Fort and offered floral homage in front of Martyr Square in Palayam. He received an honor guard from Sevadal workers in Indira Bhavan. Later, Sudhakaran had gathered with all the top party leaders before taking office. Sudhakaran will soon be heading to New Delhi to meet with Congressional High Command and get permission for an organizational reshuffle.

