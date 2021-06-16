Has a ‘Moscow Strain’ of the coronavirus appeared? Scientists test its strength against vaccines





Panoramic view of Red Square in Moscow, the most popular sights of Russia Photo Credit: iStock Images Main points According to the UK, the new species was discovered in Moscow in May. Russian vaccine manufacturer COVID Gamaleya Institute was testing vaccines against fresh strains. Doctors had reported that Moscow patients did not respond to the routine COVID-19 treatment protocol. A report on Moscow Times confirms that developers of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine are studying the effectiveness of the strike against the so-called “Moscow type” of the virus. The Moscow Times credits the state-run RIA Novosti news agency as a source of comments from Gamaleya Center head Alexander Gintsburg even after Moscow officials sounded the alarm over the Russian capital’s rise in new infections, with daily reported cases more than doubling in the past. week “We think the vaccine will be effective, but we have to wait for the results of the study,” Gintsburg told RIA Novosti. The rapidly evolving and changing coronavirus years have epidemiologists on the rise. There is little information shared by Russia about mutated species of coronavirus originating from the country. New strain appeared in May? According to the UK daily Dielli, the coronavirus outbreak in Moscow has been on the rise since mid-May. On Sunday, 77,704 cases were reported in the city – the highest number since December 24 last year. The Sun reports that Gamalaeya Deputy Director Denis Logunov told the Russian state news agency TASS: “Now we are monitoring [the situation] in Moscow, and most importantly, Moscow may still have its own tensions in Moscow. “ Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the city was re-targeting thousands of hospital beds if they needed them. The city administration has asked people to work from home, sports fields, playgrounds and other attractions within major parks were closed for a week from Sunday. Bars and restaurants were ordered to close no later than 11 p.m. Stress will now be to get more and more people to be vaccinated as the economy cannot be limited for a long time. Low vaccination rate in Russia: Vaccination reluctance plagues Russia. Despite the country’s loud applause for Sputnik V abroad, polls have shown that most Russians remain skeptical of Russian-made vaccines. Despite a peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet in January stating that Sputnik V is 91.6% effective against coronavirus, Russia’s vaccination rate leaves much to be desired. Deadly tension, patients who do not respond to prescribed treatment: The chief physician of Moscow’s Covid-19 main hospital Denis Protsenko said last week that hospital patients were not responding to treatments that were previously effective, indicating that mutated Covid-19 strains were present in the capital. The Russian Direct Investment Fund that trades Sputnik V announced on Tuesday that the vaccine has been found to be more effective against the Delta variant first discovered in India than any other vaccine to date, saying it had submitted its research to an international journal. evaluated by colleagues.







