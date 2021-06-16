BJP actor and leader Mithun Chakraborty was questioned by police





Kolkata Police on Wednesday questioned actor and Bharatiya Party leader Janata Mithun Chakraborty for his comments during a campaign rally for Assembly polls conducted between April and May, NDTV reported. The 71-year-old actor, who was one of the BJPs’ main campaigners in the election, was questioned by police over a case against him for remarks he made on March 7 after joining the saffron party. On March 7, Chakraborty, who is a former member of the Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha, joined the BJP during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ rally in Kolkata. The actor served as Trinamool Congress MP Rajya Sabha before resigning in December 2016, citing his ill health. At the rally, Chakraborty addressed the crowd with dialogue from his films. He approved his most famous dialogue Marbo ekhaney … laash porbay shoshaney [I will hit you here, and the body will be found in a crematorium]. Another dialogue he shouted was: Aami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi … aami ekta jaat cobra, ek chhobol-ei chhobi [I am not a harmless snake…I am a pure cobra, one that will kill you with one strike]. A first information report claimed that Chakrabortys’s speech had sparked violence following the poll in West Bengal after the results were announced on 2 May. Chakraborty’s virtual questioning by Manicktala police station officers began around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Telegraph reported. The actor is currently in Pune, Maharashtra. Until the latest information was received, the question was still ongoing, a PTI officer told. On June 11, The Calcutta High Court had questioned Chakraborty coordinate with the police for questioning in the case against him regarding post-election violence. The jeweler will take the matter back on June 18th. In the meantime, the applicant or his lawyer in the minutes would communicate to the state the applicant’s e-mail address so that for the purpose of questioning or answering any question of the investigating officer, the applicant may make it available to the videoconference , the court said, according to Direct law. Post-poll violence in West Bengal West Bengal witnessed a spell of violence incidents following the May 2 election results. The BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress blamed each other for the deaths of many party workers. Various news reports decide tax between 11 AND 14, but police did not confirm the numbers. Petitions have been filed in the courts for an independent investigation into the violence. Investigators have claimed that 18 political activists died, sexual violence was committed against women and acts of looting, arson and destruction occurred due to the indifference of the state government. They demanded the deployment of central forces to restore law and order in the state and the establishment of a speedy court. On Monday, the state government told the Supreme Court that the petitions were fraudulent and politically motivated. He also denied allegations of inaction and complicity in violence. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee’s administration has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has repeatedly pushed the state government to look into the violence and take account. On Tuesday, Dhankhar wrote on Twitter a letter he wrote to Banerjee, in which he accused him of silencing the violence following the state Assembly elections. Read also: West Bengal: Governor, Mamata Banerjee government trades after violence after poll

