Dy ish British Army soldiers have been jailed for importing cocaine hidden in Lego boxes, one of which was accidentally given to a child as a gift.

Jack Jones and his former Royal Navy colleague Isaac Rasmussen, both 28, were sentenced to 16 and a half and 10 years respectively on Tuesday.

A third accomplice, Paul Jones, 43, was jailed for seven and a half years after the Liverpool Crown Court heard his addresses had been used for packages to be sent.

Prosecutor Charles Lander said 1.8 million cocaines worth about 18 kilograms taken by police was just the tip of the iceberg.

But one of the UK smuggled parcels in DPD parcels from the Netherlands found its way into the hands of a young boy whose mother discovered it contained no lego but a white block of cocaine.

The package was sent to an address in Whiston, where Rasmussen was a tenant, but it was picked up by a neighbor.

Weeks later, after the neighbor tried unsuccessfully to return the parcel to Rasmussen, she gave one of her sons’s Lego boxes to her sons, who needed a gift for her friends’s son’s birthday.

The box, which had an image of a fire engine on the front, was wrapped as a gift and given to the child whose mother opened it, Mr Lander said.

He explained: When she opened the box, she immediately noticed that it was not Lego but was an item that was wrapped in different layers of different packaging.

Instead they found the drugs inside.

On the same day, the court was told that a package had been delivered to Paul Joness’s address on Lincombe Road, Huyton, while police were executing an order there on June 24 last year.

Mr Lander said when police opened the plot they found eight boxes of Lego Duplo, each containing one kilogram of high-purity cocaine.



Judge Stuart Driver QC told Rasmussen: You have allowed your home to be used for the distribution of many kilograms of Class A medicines.

A portion of such a delivery to your address, disguised as a Lego, was inadvertently delivered to a small child wrapped as a birthday present, exposing the child to a risk of serious injury.

The court heard Jack Jones and Rasmussen use Encrochat encrypted messaging service, which was infiltrated by police last year.

In a message, Jack Jones told a contact in the service: Bro we are multimillionaires for three months ha ha ha.

Alaric Walmsley, defending Jack Jones, said he had served his country as a royal sailor, working as an ambulance driver in the Medical Squadron.



Rasmussen had known Jack Jones since he joined the Marines at age 17 and got involved in the plot because of their friendship, Arthur Gibson said, defending.

Kenneth Heckle, defending Paul Jones, who is currently serving a prison sentence for cannabis production, said his entry into the criminal world began after he lost his job as a truck driver in 2018 when he injured his ankle.

All three defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import and supply cocaine.

Jack Jones, of Hey Park, Huyton, also admitted conspiracy to supply heroin, MDMA and cannabis, conspiracy to import cannabis and conspiracy to return criminal property.

Rasmussen, from Heath Road, Widnes, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import cannabis and Paul Jones pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and criminal possession.

