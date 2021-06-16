UAE space travel: From desert dunes to Mars and beyond



During the UAE Annual Government Meetings, the #UAE has revealed details of its national project to build a city on Mars

Dubai: It was February 1976 and the UAE was barely five years old. With his eyes fixed on the stars, the founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, held a historic meeting in the capital with three Apollo astronauts. This meeting was to sow the seeds for the country’s ambitious space exploration program.

. Sheikh Zayed met with American astronauts Eugene Cernan, Ronald Evans and Harrison Schmitt the Apollo 17 crew and renowned Egyptian-American space scientist and geologist Dr. Farouq El Baz. Sheikh Zayed was introduced to a model of the American spacecraft, which was five years away from its first mission. He was also given a portion of the Moon rock that was collected and carried back to Earth by the Apollo 17 crew back in September 1972, less than a year after the UAE was federated on December 2, 1971.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan with Dr. Farooq El Baz and U.S. astronauts in 1976.

Apollo 17 was the last lunar mission of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) program. But for the UAE, it was the start of its initial space exploration program.

Fast forward to presenting the time four decades after the historic meeting when Sheikh Zayed was closely watched studying the spacecraft a new nation that rose from the sand dunes has become a member of the elite to explore places.

The UAE has sent the first Emirates into space; placed some satellites orbiting the earth; launched the first Arab interplanetary mission to Mars; formed an astronaut body; helped establish the Arab Spatial Cooperation Group; and will send the smallest and lightest rover made by the Emirates to the Moon in 2022. The UAE also aims to establish a human settlement on Mars by 2117. The UAE is also ranked among the nine countries in the world that invest in space science and its purpose is to accelerate human research in this field.

Jump-start space journey

In 2007, the UAE partnered with South Korean firm Satrec Initiative to design and build its first satellites, with the agreement that the company would also train young Emirati engineers. A decade later, the UAE launched the first remote-sensing Earth observation satellite, which was created and built at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) in Dubai.

The UAE Hope Probe is being built by engineers and scientists at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.

For the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM), the country also took a similar approach to previous satellites working with American universities, including the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder, where Hope Probe was built before being sent to Dubai for testing.

A year before the launch of Hope Probes, enthusiasm for space spread widely across the country and the Arab region when the UAE sent Hazzaa AlMansoori to the International Space Station in 2019. The first Emirati astronaut was also the first Arab to carry a candelabra in space.

Hazzaa AlMansoori was the first Emirate in space.

AlMansooris’s successful space travel and return to Earth is a testament to the UAE Astronaut Program, which is the first in the Arab world to have a body of astronauts. In addition to AlMansoori, another Emirati astronaut is Sultan AlNeyadi, while Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla have recently been added to Emirati troops who will embark on future space missions and serve as ambassadors to the UAE and the Arab world in space exploration.

Journey to the future

Historical events over the years can be described as nothing less than a miracle for a country celebrating only its 50th year. But the UAE’s achievements are not just for itself. As the current leaders of the UAE have said, these are the gifts of the countries to the world, especially to the Arab people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, mentioned the sense of belonging and pride in the Arab world. He said: Millions of Arabs feel a sense of belonging and pride as they watch an Arab spacecraft, named after Hope, reach the farthest point they have ever been in the universe.

Our scientists and experts are the true champions who will guide our country’s journey towards further achievement, excellence and success. Our people are known for their humility and perseverance. Their feet are on the ground, but their ambitions reach to the sky, he underlined.

The Hope probe went into orbit last year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the UAE Armed Forces, also said during a ministerial retreat when they honored members of the Hope Probe team: The Hope Probe is the most gift good to dedicate to the people of the UAE on the 50th anniversary of our country. The journey that 200 engineers made to design, build and launch the Hope Sonda on Mars is part of the UAE’s journey towards the future.

He added: Our goal was not just to reach Mars, but to empower our people with knowledge and confidence and nurture the skills to lead the country to the top. The success of the Hope Probe team raised the ambitions of the next generation. With the will and determination of our people, the UAE will continue to make greater achievements.

Why is the UAE exploring space?

The UAE is not only helping to expand space science. In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Dr El Baz said space exploration helps humanity. In particular, he said, satellites orbiting the Earth have been used to better plan the growth of cities and their transportation systems; to detect crop diseases in agricultural fields so that they can be treated before they spread; to identify potential groundwater concentration areas especially in desert regions; and to measure environmental changes in the physical landscape due to man-made as well as natural forces. In particular the UAE Hope Probe which was built to understand the dynamics of Mars climate will also help scientists understand the changes in the weather on Earth.

The country has launched numerous satellites, including KhalifaSat 1. built and built by the Emirates with 100 percent. KhalifaSat already offers high-resolution images used for everything from urban planning to environmental change and rescuers’ help in natural disasters. Prior to KhalifaSat, two satellites were launched from the MBR Space Center. The Space Center also instructs students to build numerous cubes, miniature space satellites used for scientific research.

Regarding the UAE lunar mission, scientists say that studying the Moon will not only allow us to further understand our celestial neighbor, but will also help us discover the processes that our Earth may have experienced during its formation. of our solar system.

Dr. Nidhal Guessoum, Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the American University of Sharjah.

Dr. Nidhal Guessoum, professor of Physics and Astronomy at the American University of Sharjah, said: We study the moon (in different ways, ie with instruments, orbits and rovers holding different devices) first to understand its origin and history and its evolution. (Going into space) also forces us to learn about other objects and phenomena there, thus expanding our science; and two, it helps us take advantage of the space environment, satellites, spaceships, and robots that can bring us things.

Inspiring young people

Space exploration inspires young people. The UAE Space Agency has already set up six space research centers at universities and institutes across the UAE and students are encouraged to do well in math, science and engineering. The agenda is not only the preparation of the national cadre of scientists but also the development of a talent group that will lead the overall national development.

Before Hope Sonda left the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on July 20, 2020, Omran Sharaf, EMM Project Director, said the space project was not just about reaching Mars, there was much more to it. The success of Hope Probes will create a divisive change and a positive impact at home that will inspire not only the UAE but all Arab youth, he added.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chair of the UAE Space Agency.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chair of the UAE Space Agency added: The Hope Probe mission has not only fueled a growing scientific awakening in the UAE, but it has also demonstrated the country’s commitment. for global space exploration cooperation. She noted that the data collected by Hope Probe will provide scientists with a deeper understanding of the climate dynamics on Mars that can be applied to understanding the future of the earth.

100-year national spatial program

In 2017, the UAE launched the March 2117 project. The master plan includes the preparation of national cadres who can achieve scientific advances to facilitate the transportation of people to the Red Planet over the coming decades.

The scientific initiative will first be implemented by an Emirati science team and will eventually be expanded to include international scientists and researchers who will go hand in hand in coordinating human research efforts in the field of Mars exploration and habitat. The project findings will be made available to international research institutes and will also contribute to advances in transport, energy and food security on Earth.

UAE Vision for a Human Settlement on Mars.

Announcing the project, Sheikh Mohammed said: Landing people on other planets has been a long-standing dream for people. Our goal is for the UAE to lead international efforts to make this dream a reality. Human ambitions have no limits and anyone who looks at scientific advances in the current century believes that human abilities can realize the most important human dream. The new project is a seed that we are sowing today and we expect future generations to reap its fruits.