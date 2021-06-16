Rs 2 lakh ex gratia reported to relatives of victims in road accident in Gujarat

Ten of a family died in a car-truck collision that occurred Wednesday in the Anand district of Gujarat. (Image for representation)

Ten members of a family died in an accident that occurred on the Tarapur highway in the Anand district of Gujarat on Wednesday.

The family was traveling from Surat to Bhavnagar when the car they were traveling in collided with a truck near the village of Indranaj.

Two women, seven men and a child died in the accident. Their bodies were taken to Tarapur Referral Hospital.

After the accident, Gujarat Prime Minister Vijay Rupani spoke with the district collector and provided assistance to the victims’ families.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) has notified the former gratuity of Rs 2 ALL each from the National Assistance Fund of the Prime Minister (PMNRF) to the relatives of the deceased.

PMO India wrote on Twitter: “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in the Anand district in Gujarat. Condolences to those who lost their relatives and loved ones. A former gratuity of Rs $ 2 each from PMNRF will to be offered to another of the relatives of the deceased. “

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his grief over the accident and said, “Saddened by the death of women and children of the family in a road accident in Anand of Gujarat.”