China decided to send the first team to the new space station on Thursday

JIUQUAN, China – The three first crew members to be sent to China’s space station say they are eager to go to work making their home habitable for the next three months, setting up tests and experiments and preparing for a series of spaces.

The three met with reporters Wednesday from inside a glass-free room, hours before it exploded Thursday morning.

First of all, we need to fix our home in the main module, then start with a whole range of diagnostic tests on core technology and experiments, said mission commander Nie Haisheng, 56, the oldest of the three who is doing the third space travel.

The task is very arduous and has many challenges. My colleagues and I will work closely together, act carefully and overcome all difficulties, Nie said.

Surprisingly, everyone said they had full confidence in the mission, which carries special political meaning for the ruling Communist Party as it prepares to celebrate its centenary next month.

Liu Boming, 54, whose previous flight in 2008 included the first Chinas spacewalk, said there would be many such activities during the mission as astronauts conduct their scientific experiments, perform maintenance and prepare the module. main Tianhe, or Celestial Harmony to get two more modules to be sent next year.

Tang Hongbo, 45, who is making his first flight since being selected from the second group of astronauts in 2010, said he had trained virtually non-stop for years. There is pressure, Tang said. But where there is pressure there is motivation and … I have faith in myself and I have faith in our team.

Launching Thursday marks the crew’s first space mission in five years for an increasingly ambitious space program. China has sent 11 astronauts into space since becoming third, so separately in 2003, and has sent orbits and rovers to the Moon and Mars.

The astronauts will travel on the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft launched by a Long March-2F Y12 rocket set to explode at 9:22 a.m. (0122 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch center in northwest China.

While Tianhe’s first crew are all men, women will be part of future crews, officials said.

Beijing does not participate in the International Space Station, largely because of US concerns over the secrecy of Chinese space programs and its military ties. Despite this, foreign scientific missions and possibly foreign astronauts are expected to visit the Chinese station in the future, Jiuquan Assistant Director of the China-led Space Agency Ji Qiming told reporters.

Outer space is the common wealth of people all over the world, and exploring the universe is the common cause of all humanity, Ji said.

We are ready to conduct international cooperation and exchanges with all countries and regions around the world that are committed to the peaceful use of space, Ji said, adding that existing cooperation is expanding with countries including Russia, Italy and Germany together with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.

I believe that in the near future, when the Chinese space station is complete, we will see Chinese and foreign astronauts taking on joint missions to the Chinese space station, Ji said.

Ji acknowledged that the construction of the Chinese station had come relatively late, but said it was also an advantage because it allowed China to use the latest technologies and concepts, especially in the areas of reliability and security.

“Exploring the vast universe, developing space activities, building a powerful space nation is our uninterrupted space dream,” Ji said.

The construction and operation of China Space Station will enhance our technologies and accumulate experience for all people. “It’s a positive contribution from China to human exploration of the universe, the peaceful use of space, and to push forward the building of a community for a common future for humanity,” he said.

The mission is the third of 11 planned by next year to add additional sectors to the station and send teams and supplies. The main living section of the station was launched in April while the other two modules will be mainly for scientific work.

The mission is based on the experience China gained from the previous operation of two space stations. He also landed a probe on Mars last month carrying a rover, Zhurong, and earlier landed a probe and rover on the moon and returned the first lunar samples from any space program of the countries since the 1970s.

Once completed, the station will allow stays of up to six months, similar to the much larger International Space Station.

All astronauts will have their own living area and a stationary bike and other exercise equipment will allow them to counteract some of the effects of weight loss. They will also be able to bring personal items to remind them at home and avoid boredom while not working, Nie said.

The Chinese station is said to be intended to be used for 15 years and could exceed the ISS, which is nearing the end of its operational lifespan.

Tianhe’s launch was considered a success even though China was criticized for allowing uncontrolled entry into Earth of a part of the rocket that took it into space. Usually, the rocket launchers return to the atmosphere immediately after takeoff, normally over water, and do not go into orbit.

Thursday’s rocket blast is of a different kind, and Ji dismissed concerns about it or the models used for cargo missions posing a threat when re-entering. China released their trajectories and they are expected to burn long before they could be a danger, he said.

This story has been corrected to show that China conducted its first walk in 2008, not 2011.