PNB fraud: Mehul Choksi’s offer to join investigation in Antigua nonsense, CBI says

The CBI has rejected Mehul Choksi’s offer to join the investigation outside India. The CBI stated in an affidavit that there is a large volume of evidence, oral and documentary that there is a large volume of evidence, oral and documentary, that Choksi will face.
Fugitive from diamond Mehul Choksi.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has described Mehul Choksi’s offer to join the investigation as he stands outside India as meaningless. The federal investigative agency told the Dominica Supreme Court in an affidavit, The question of interviewing Mehul Choksi in a place chosen by him simply does not arise.
There is a large volume of evidence, oral and documentary that he will face. In addition, he has to appear in an Indian court to face proceedings under Indian law for offenses committed in India. The free interview offer outside India, therefore, is meaningless, read in the oath.
Mehul Choksi had previously told the Dominica Supreme Court that he invited Indian agencies investigating the Punjab National Bank fraud case to come and ask him.
Accused of fraud of Rs 13,500 crore, Mehul Choksi had made similar claims in an affidavit filed with the Bombay High Court in 2019.
Sources then told India Today that it was necessary for Mehul Choksi to appear and join the investigation in India.
Mehul Choksi also told the Dominica Supreme Court that there was no case against him when he left India and that he went to the US for medical treatment.
Mehul Choksi left India in the first week of January 2018, a few days before the CBI filed a FIR over the Punjab National Bank complaint.
The medical condition that Choksi mentioned in the last statement was also in his statement filed in the Bombay High Court in 2019. Sources then told India Today that these were just excuses by Choksi as, after fleeing India, he was in the US until May, 2018, but then he went to Antigua.
