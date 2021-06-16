China to launch spacecraft with 3 astronauts on June 17 | World News

China is expected to launch a spacecraft with three astronauts on board at 9:22 a.m. Thursday from the Gobi Desert, said an official with the China-led Space Agency (CMSA).

The Shenzhou-12 spacecraft – Divine in Chinese – will be launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the CMSA announced on Wednesday.

On board will be three male astronauts, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, selected after a rigorous set of tests.

The three astronauts will be taken into space to build the Chinas space station, the Xinhua news agency said. After entering orbit, the spacecraft will perform a rapid automated meeting and anchoring with the main module of the space station in Tianhe orbit, forming a complex with the main module and the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft.

The astronauts aboard the Shenzhou-12 will be placed in the main module and will stay in orbit for three months.

The Shenzhou-12 team will live in Tianhe, Harmony of the Heaven, a cylinder 16.6 meters long and 4.2 meters in diameter.

Tianhe is the first module that will eventually form China’s three-module space station, which it began building in April.

Shenzhou 12 will be the third of 11 missions to complete the Chinas space station.

The planned three-month stay will break China’s 30-day record set by the 2016 China mission The last crew flight – of Chen Dong and Jing Haipeng to a prototype station.

Of the three astronauts, two are considered veterans in the history of space travel in Chinas.

Nie, 56, will board the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft for his third flight, following his first during the Shenzhou-6 mission in October 2005 and his second Shenzhou-10 flight in June 2013.

Liu, 54, will join Nie in the next mission after his first space trip in September 2008 during the Shenzhou-7 spacecraft mission.

Both Nie and Liu were combat pilots with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force.

The third crew member, Tang Hongbo, 46, was selected from the second group of astronauts in 2011.

China selected its first group of 14 astronauts in the mid-1990s. Since 2003, it has sent six astronauts into space, including Yang Liwei, the country’s first astronaut, and Zhai Zhigang, who conducted the first spacewalk. Chinas in September 2008, the Global Times reported.

Reserve crew members for the Shenzhou 12 mission include a female astronaut – Wang Yaping, who was part of the Shenzhou-10 mission in 2013.

On May 30, a cargo spacecraft carrying supplies including food and equipment docked with Chinas Tianhe main space station module as part of preparation for the station to host three astronauts this month.

Tianzhou-2 unmanned, or Celestial Ship in Chinese, anchored with Tianhe (main module).

The launch and anchoring of Tianzhou-2 took place a month after Tianhe, the first part of the Tiangong space station, the Celestial Palace in Chinese, was launched.

In late April, China sent to Tianhe space, Tiangong’s management and control center, the permanent space station, which it plans to complete by 2022 as part of its ambitious space program.

Tianhe, which was launched into orbit by a rocket, could provide electricity and accommodate three astronauts for up to six months.