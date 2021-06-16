FIFA World Cup 2022 – News – Trio completes Concacaf octagon formation





Round 2 of the Concacaf Qatar 2022 qualifiers closed on Tuesday

Canada, El Salvador and Panama completed overall victories after victories in the first game

Curaao, Haiti and St. Kitts and Nevis came out to leave the remaining eight nations The second leg of Round 2 Concacaf of qualifications for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers at FIFA came to a close on Tuesday with three nations advancing to the ‘Octagonal’, where three automatic tickets to Qatar 2022 will be considered. The three winners of the first match all advanced, though Curaao pushed Panama to the border at Willemstad. The issues were much simpler for him Redeemer, derisa Canada also enjoyed a comfortable night as they reached the final round of Concacaf qualification after a long drought. The three winners join Costa Rica, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico and the US in the final round. Results Curaao 0-0 Panama (Agg. 1-2)

Canada 3-0 Haiti (Agg. 4-0)

El Salvador 2-0 St. Kitts and Nevis (Agg. 6-0)

Panama players celebrate after reaching the final stage of the Concacaf Qualifier for Qatar 2022 (Photo: @Fepafut) Panama players celebrate after reaching the final stage of the Concacaf Qualifier for Qatar 2022 (Photo: @Fepafut) © Others



Image of the match between Curaçao and Panama as part of the Concacaf Qualifier for Qatar 2022 (Photo: @Fepafut) Image of the match between Curaao and Panama as part of the Concacaf Qualifier for Qatar 2022 (Photo: @Fepafut) © Others



Image of the match between Curaçao and Panama as part of the Concacaf Qualifier for Qatar 2022 (Photo: @Fepafut)



Image of the match between El Salvador and St. Kitts and Nevis as part of the Concacaf Qatar Qualifier 2022 (Photo: @LaSelecta_SLV) Image of the match between El Salvador and St. Kitts and Nevis as part of the Concacaf Qatar Qualifier 2022 (Photo: @LaSelecta_SLV) © Others



Canada were the big winners on the day of the match as three goals in the second half put an end to Haiti’s hopes. The Canucks took a 1-0 lead from the first half at Port Au Prince and that lead was doubled with a disastrous own goal by goalkeeper Josue Duverger shortly after the first half, before form Cyle Larin and Junior Hoilett extended the winning margin. It’s the first time since France ‘s 1998 qualification that Canada has reached the final stage in the region. Junior Hoilett away from the post for Junior Hoilett. #KANMNT # WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/IEPG0OxycY – Soccer in Canada (@CanadaSoccerEN) June 16, 2021 Participants Russia 2018 Panama spent a very nervous evening in Curacao as they defended a close 2-1 lead. With a 1-0 victory enough to advance to goals away, Curacao hit the goalpost in the final stages, but had to remain an imminent absence for the team coached by Patrick Kluivert, who has been substituting for the sick Guus Hiddink. CELEBRATE CLASSIFICATION! Players and members of the technical body of #PanamMayor celebrate qualifying in the final stage of the octagon with the fans who took part in the match at Ergilio Hato in Curaçao.# AllWe are Panama pic.twitter.com/ibVKVtsQ2F – FEPAFUT (@fepafut) June 16, 2021 Redeemer scored in both halves to build their comfortable 4-0 advantage over St. Louis. Kitts and Nevis. It was an unbeaten tenth match for form Cuzcatlecos and a clean ninth sheet during this run. Here is the calendar of the Final Round for the Concacaf Qualifiers for the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup Save the dates, the schedule of the Concacaf qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup #CWCQ pic.twitter.com/rIFXPxBsGS – Concacaf (@Concacaf) June 16, 2021







