Malaysian court overturns ruling on ‘bad’ investigation into teen’s death





Kuala Lumpur (AFP) A Malaysian court on Wednesday overturned a “disaster” investigation decision into the death of a French-Irish teenager who went missing in the jungle, replacing it with an “open” decision in a victory for her family. The initial verdict indicated that the death was accidental, but the new verdict suggests there are still questions to answer the issue and leaves open the possibility of criminal involvement. The body of Nora Quoirin, a 15-year-old with learning difficulties, was discovered after a massive hunt in the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019. In January, a forensic specialist ruled on the disaster and said no one else was involved. But her London-based parents, who have denied allegations by authorities their daughter was woven into the jungle just at night and believe she was abducted, said they were “completely disappointed”. They presented a challenge, demanding that the decision be reviewed in an open decision. Judge Azizul Azmi Adnan ruled in their favor Wednesday, telling Supreme Court Seremban, outside Kuala Lumpur, that “in the interest of justice” the bad decision would be overturned and replaced with an open one. “There was no credible evidence to support any other decision,” he added. – Mass hunting – Malaysian police have stood by their version of events – that the teenager gathered from a window of the family holiday home and walked away, insisting there was no sign of dirty play. But her mother, Meabh, has said she believes someone may have placed her body where it was found, in a jungle river not far from the resort. The teenager disappeared a day after her family was searched at Dusun Resort, triggering a 10-day hunt that included helicopters, clearing dogs and hundreds of rescuers. An autopsy concluded she was likely to have died of starvation and internal bleeding. The coroner said the teenager had been left disoriented by the long journey from Britain to Malaysia, leading her safely to wander and that there was no sign that she had been killed or sexually assaulted. But during the investigation, the teenager’s parents said they heard mysterious “muffled noises” coming from the accommodation on the night of the schoolgirl’s disappearance, fueling their belief that she had been abducted. They also criticized the authorities for their response to the disappearance of their daughter as too slow. Police have insisted that they conduct a full search. The five-hectare (12-acre) resort is adjacent to a thick jungle and at the foot of a mountain range. The teenager had a condition known as holoprosencephaly, where the brain fails to develop normally. She had limited verbal communication and could only write a few words. She attended a school for young people with learning difficulties. 2021 AFP

