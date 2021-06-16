MacKenzie Scott makes a $ 40 million gift to the FIU that will transform the student experience FIU News





Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott and husband Dan Jewett have announced a $ 40 million gift to the FIU. The gift is unlimited and will be used to support student success programs. “Higher education is a proven path to opportunity, so we looked to 2- and 4-year institutions successfully educating students coming from chronically underdeveloped communities,” he said. Scott wrote in the announcement today. FIU is the institution no. 1 awarding bachelor’s and master’s degrees to Hispanic students in the US and no. 6th place in awarding engineering degrees to African-Americans. At FIU, Hispanic students earn a higher percentage of bachelor’s degrees in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) than non-Hispanic students. Approximately 85 percent of FIU students are minorities and more than 66 percent are Hispanic. The graduation rate for Hispanics is higher than the overall graduation rate. “At some point in recent years, the FIU became the driving force behind South Florida,” said FIU Board Chairman Dean C. Colson. “This gift is a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform our university, to create greater opportunities for our diverse student body and in the process make an important contribution to the betterment of our community.” As one of the leading public universities in Florida and the country, FIU is known for its success in serving first generation students. At FIU, Pell Grant beneficiaries graduate with a higher grade than their non-Pell Grant counterparts and the university ranks no. 13 for social movement between public universities by US World News and Report. “This generous gift is a game-changer for the FIU and the success of our students for generations to come,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. “Ms. Scott, Mr. Jewett and their team have considered our work serving a diverse student body and developing evidence-based strategies that have been proven effective in helping our students succeed. This gift allows us “add programs we know how to work with, develop models that can be replicated elsewhere, remove communities and fight poverty.” FIU will invest in programs that have fostered student success, developed with integrated and proactive student advocacy, and focused on academic systems and program support programs, such as the STEM Transformation Institute, Crafts Mathematical laboratory and the largest learning assistant program in the country, as well as Connect4Success partnerships that guide students perfectly through the state college system and transfer to the FIU. The FIU also has a series of programs created to support vulnerable students of all backgrounds. Such a program is Promoting Panther Pride, which provides financial assistance and life training to students who were previously in custody. Scholarship programs, emergency grants, and termination have also been successful. With more than $ 260 million in sponsored research, FIU is an R1 institution with faculty and students who are making a real difference in social justice, innovation, entrepreneurship, healthcare and the environment. In fact, Times Higher Education ranks FIU at University No. 3 in the US and No. 11 in the world for his work on underwater life. Scott Gift contributes to that of the university The next Horizon campaign.

