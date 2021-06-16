As Mumbai most filled with India beat the odds, and Covid

Reports of positive evidence in Mumbai were smashed through “war rooms” run by doctors.

Mumbai:

When COVID-19 arrived in India, few countries seemed as vulnerable as Mumbai. But a year later, South Asia’s most populous city has surprised many by tackling a second wild wave with considerable success.

Gaurav Awasthi even traveled hundreds of miles from his home on the outskirts of Delhi to get his sick wife to a hospital bed there, paying an ambulance more than a thousand dollars to drive 24 hours a day.

“I can never pay off my debt to this city,” the 29-year-old told AFP, recounting a ordeal that saw him spend five days without fruit looking for a bed in several cities, including Delhi.

“I do not know if my wife would be alive today if it were not for Mumbai health facilities.”

Bodies in pavilions

Troops began returning early to India’s financial capital during the first wave of infections last year – a man crashing into a busy road, a rickshaw driver crashing into a wheel, a corpse lying on the road – in a grim echo of the 1918 Influenza Pandemic.

As of May 2020, Abhignya Patra was working 18 hours at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, better known as Zion.

“It was uninterrupted,” the 27-year-old anesthesiologist told AFP.

Patients’ relatives describe disturbing scenes inside crowded wards, with a man telling AFP he had to change his sick mother’s diapers because the staff was overcrowded.

A video shot inside Zion and widely circulated on social media showed corpses wrapped in black plastic left in beds in a ward where patients were being treated.

Every night, the city helpline made thousands of calls from desperate citizens, many of them with no chance of being admitted to a publicly funded hospital: Mumbai had only 80 ambulances and 425 intensive care units for a population of 20 million inhabitants.

‘Follow the virus’

Something had to change quickly, said Iqbal Chahal, a stupid bureaucrat who took over as Mumbai municipal commissioner last May.

New field hospitals added thousands of beds, private facilities handed over their wards to the Covid-19 government, and 800 vehicles were returned to ambulances.

But these efforts could not combat the rapid growth of infections.

“We needed to pursue the virus,” Chahal told AFP.

A proactive approach focused on 55 slums, including India’s largest, Dharavi, where a severe blockade was accompanied by aggressive sanitation of public toilets, massive coronavirus screening, and a major voluntary effort to ensure that let no one come hungry.

All positive evidence reports in Mumbai were shattered through “war chambers” equipped by doctors who would sort out cases and decide where to send the patient, regardless of “whether he is a minister, a big hit or a resident of a slum, “said Chahal.

Thinking ahead

As 2020 continued, it looked as if India could have miraculously defeated the pandemic and the restrictions on blockade had been eased.

But in Mumbai, authorities did not destroy a single bed in the now-deserted field hospitals.

This meant that when cases increased on Mars, the metropolis was much more prepared than many other Indian cities, where the health care system was close to collapse.

In the capital Delhi and elsewhere, patients died outside hospitals and crematoria were overcrowded. But not in Mumbai.

Despite having a much higher population density than many other cities, Mumbai has seen significantly lower mortality rates.

The city still suffered narrow calls, Chahal said, recalling a night in April when six hospitals faced terrible oxygen shortages, putting 168 patients at serious risk if not transferred to other facilities.

All survived.

“We were always expecting a second wave,” Chahal said.

– ‘Awakening call’ –

Patra recalls receiving calls from colleagues in Delhi who were desperately looking for medical equipment.

“As doctors, there is very little we can do in the absence of infrastructure,” she said.

Ruben Mascarenhas, co-founder of Mumbai-based nonprofit organization Khaana Chahiye, said he would receive dozens of messages each morning from people begging for oxygen and medicine – but as the pandemic suffered, requests mostly came from outside the city.

He was, he says, “pleasantly surprised,” but is “too careful to celebrate yet.”

He is not the only one.

An experienced marathon runner, Chahal is already preparing for a third wave – expected to hit children hard – by collecting oxygen, building field pediatric hospitals and expanding capacity in public hospitals.

“It has been a wake-up call for us,” he said.

