



SHANGHAI The Chinese government said Wednesday that about five rods of uranium fuel inside a nuclear power plant in Southeast China had been damaged, but added that no radiation had come from reactors in the country. Regulators have also revised and approved limits on how much radioactive gas is allowed to accumulate in water in the reactor, the Chinas National Nuclear Safety Administration said in a statement. Nuclear scientists in the United States and Europe said in interviews earlier this week that an accumulation of radioactive gas in water and steam surrounding the fuel rods, though not uncommon in reactors elsewhere, is often a sign of design, production or poor management. The Taishan Nuclear Power Plant is on China’s southeast coast, about 80 miles southwest of Hong Kong. Power Plant Reactor One, which has been struggling in recent days, has more than 60,000 fuel rods. The reactor was designed to operate safely despite damaging up to 0.25 percent of the fuel rods, the security agency said. That would be at least 150 fuel rods.

Najmedin Meshkati, a professor of engineering specializing in nuclear safety at the University of Southern California, said it is quite common for some fuel rods to be damaged in a nuclear reactor. But it is less common for radioactive gases to accumulate in water and steam around fuel rods to the point that regulators need to review which levels are safe, he said. There is no doubt that something happened, he said, adding that events inside the reactor are unlikely to pose a serious security threat. Both nuclear reactors in Taishan use a new model developed in France. Two major French companies involved in the construction and operation of the reactors, Framatome and EDF, publicly acknowledged on Monday that difficulties had occurred in the operation of reactor one in the country. Fuel rods in nuclear reactors in the West also occasionally leak traces of radioactive gases into the water and steam that surrounds them. Leaks can occur when the outer coating of the rods is damaged by punctures from brushes used during maintenance or other contaminants. But security regulator Chinas, which is part of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said there had been no leakage into the environment. Currently, the results of monitoring the radiant environment around the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant show that there are no anomalies in the level of radiation around the nuclear power plant, the statement said.

While the fuel rods have leaked slightly into the surrounding water and steam, the water system itself is not leaking, the security agency said. And even if the water system were to come out, the entire reactor is inside a very thick concrete dome that has not been broken, the agency added. Liu Yi contributed to research.

