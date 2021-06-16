AMLO’s old ally faces war to re-empower Mexico’s Ministry of Finance

Subscribe to the New Economy Daily, follow us @economy and subscribe to ours podcast.

Mexico’s new chief financial officer has spent decades alongside Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. This experience will be useful as he takes on his biggest challenge: trying to shape economic policy in an administration narrowly run by the nationalist president.

Rogelio Ramirez de la O, who last week was named Mexico’s finance minister, will begin what is traditionally the most important role of the country’s government with the aim of gaining a level of independence that his predecessors did not enjoy. under Lopez Obrador.

An early test of the relationship between the president known as AMLO and his longtime adviser will focus on the budget: The new minister, who takes office next month, wants to accelerate growth through additional debt-driven public spending , according to people with knowledge of his thinking.

This would be a significant change for a president who has made austerity a pillar of his government. AMLO has kept its promise not to incur new debts or provide significant economic stimulus even during the Covid pandemic, and Mexico ended 2020 as one of the few countries in the world with a primary surplus.

The president reiterated his austerity pledge after announcing the arrival of Ramirez de la O on June 9, saying he would not raise taxes and keep energy prices closed. Passing the needle between those different political preferences will depend a lot on the relationship between the two men, who have known each other since 1997.

“There are things I believe Rogelio does not share with the president: for example, I would think that in the pandemic Rogelio would have advised to do a fiscal stimulus program to fight the pandemic,” said Gabriel Casillas, chief economist at Banpo Financiero Banorte. “Looking at the pandemic and still with the growth problem in Mexico, I think that is why AMLO asked Rogelio to become Minister of Finance – because he wants help and he is an experienced economist.”

The peso has lost about 1.5% against the dollar since the announcement, with slightly more average shares.

Lost Impact

In past decades, Mexico’s finance ministers had considerable power to shape the country’s political economy, sometimes even overshadowing the presidency. That changed with the arrival of Lopez Obrador in late 2018, as the president cut budgets and canceled major infrastructure projects while plowing some money available on social programs and state-owned energy firms.

As a result, the first two finance ministers of AMLO gave little influence to politics. The first incumbent, Carlos Urzua, another longtime ally of Lopez Obrador, resigned after just seven months in office with a letter suggesting that politics was not based on “evidence” as the economy was heading for recession ahead of the pandemic.

Outgoing Minister Arturo Herrera was seen as a staunch executor of the president’s ideas, keeping spending tight as gross domestic product fell 8.2% in 2020, most in almost a century. He was appointed to head the country’s central bank as part of last week’s changes and will help oversee an economy that is now retreating faster than expected as strong U.S. demand pushes the manufacturing sector.

Ramirez, 72, took the job only on condition that he be given more autonomy and greater control over spending on state-owned oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos and the country’s venture, a person familiar with the talks told Bloomberg News. A second source confirmed that Ramirez pushed for control over energy spending, an area of ​​influence for the Ministry of Finance in previous administrations.

Other changes are expected in the leadership of the Ministry of Finance, according to people with knowledge of the issue, including the appointment of a new deputy minister who is likely to be an official currently holding another post in government.

Right time?

Many economists believe that Ramirez, who became famous for accurately forecasting the 1994 Tequila Crisis, could earn extra income through efforts to expand government tax collection. But persuading the president to take a more debt-funded, Keynesian approach to economic policy would be a long order.

“Given that Rogelio has been an adviser to AMLO for a long time and he has failed to change that, I see a low probability that he will abandon the idea,” said Janneth Quiroz Zamora, vice president of economic research at Monex brokerage house.

President Jesus Ramirez’s spokesman poured cold water on the idea that the government could take on more debt. The president’s policy “has been not to spend more than the government earns – and it has been proposed to continue to do so,” he told Bloomberg News. “For that reason, getting more debt or increasing the budget deficit is not being considered. Tax revenues have increased this year and expenditures will increase proportionately. ”

However, even if he cannot persuade AMLO to borrow more, one thing that favors the next minister in his quest for more autonomy is time.

After the AMLO Morena party lost most of the lower house in the middle of this month, the president may need to return power to a finance minister who can handle the wheels and deals needed to pass the federal budget in fall, said Marco Oviedo, Latin American chief economist at Barclays Plc.

“In Mexico, the finance minister was a super minister and that ended with Lopez Obrador. “Now, with the congress divided, you have to go back,” Oviedo said.

– With the help of Amy Stillman and Eric Martin