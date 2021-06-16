Mandatory vaccine for some workers in Moscow

Authorities in Moscow will make vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for 60% of employees in the service sector, a decree showed, as coronavirus cases continued to rise in the Russian capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the coronavirus situation in the city was developing dramatically and prompted people to be vaccinated in an attempt to lead to hospitalization and death.

“We just have to do everything to carry out mass vaccinations in the shortest possible time and to stop this terrible disease, to stop the deaths of thousands of people,” he wrote in a blog post.

Russia reported 13,397 new Covid-19 cases today, including 5,782 in Moscow, taking the official national number since the start of the pandemic to 5,249,990.

The government coronavirus task force said 396 people had died from coronavirus-related causes in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 127,576.

Recent coronavirus histories

The Federal Statistics Agency has kept a separate count and said Russia recorded about 270,000 deaths related to Covid-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.

Russia has the sixth highest workload in the world, but President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly claimed that Russia has handled the pandemic better than most other countries.

The rise in cases comes as authorities try to encourage Russians to get vaccinated, even though the country launched a massive campaign of free strikes in December.

Mr Sobyanin, whose city of about 12 million people is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Russia, said only 1.8 million people had been inoculated.

He announced last week that all Muscovites receiving their first coronavirus stroke will automatically enter a lottery to win a car.

Despite the introduction of a severe blockade after the pandemic swept through Russia last spring, authorities lifted more restrictions by mid-summer in a bid to protect the struggling economy.

Russia launched its mass vaccination campaign in December, with the home-grown Sputnik V vaccine – declared the best in the world by Mr Putin.

Russia has since approved three other single-dose vaccines for public use: EpiVacCorona, CoviVac and Sputnik Drita.

US exceeds 600,000 Covid-19 deaths

The death toll from Covid-19 has crossed 600,000, though officials hailed progress toward a return to normalcy as his vaccination program promised to turn the site into one of the worst health crises in the US

History

The United States has so far raised the highest national death toll – ahead of Brazil and India – after an early severely criticized response to the pandemic, but has since been organized among the world’s most effective immunization groups.

Memorials hang from the front door of a New York cemetery to remember those who died from Covid-19

Progress against the coronavirus was underlined as New York reported that more than 70% of adults had received at least one vaccine dose and the state’s latest restrictions could be lifted.

“There are still many lives to be lost,” said President Joe Biden, noting that despite the daily death toll falling sharply, the continued loss of life was still “a real tragedy.”

“My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one,” he said, speaking yesterday in Brussels.

Mr Biden has set July 4 as the target date for 70% of American adults to have taken at least one dose, but some southern states are far behind and the country may miss that goal.

In New York City, where more than 33,000 died from Covid, life took a big step forward as almost all restrictions were lifted.

“We have achieved 70% vaccination,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“It’s a national goal and we hit it ahead of schedule. What does 70% mean? It means we can now come back to life as we know it.”

California, which was the first U.S. state to approve a stay-at-home order less than 15 months ago, also celebrated its “reopening day” yesterday by removing almost all boundaries of social distance and capacity associated with pandemic.

Vaccinated people will be free to remove their masks in almost all of the country’s richest and most populous state, though exceptions will remain for places including public transport, schools and hospitals.

Whether the vaccination program manages to complete the US pandemic chapter will depend on the ability of the authorities to achieve vaccine retention, which remains the most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Experts are particularly concerned about the growth of the Delta variant, first identified in India.

The U.S. campaign has been heavily pushed since authorizing the first vaccines in December and peaked in April, with more than four million shots fired per day. But the pace has slowed rapidly since then.

Slightly more than 52% of the US population, or 174 million people, have received at least one dose of one of the three authorized vaccines in the country, according to official data.

The U.S. passed the 500,000 death mark in late February, just under four months ago. By comparison, it took just one month for the country to go from 400,000 to 500,000 deaths.

Experts are concerned about the growth of the Delta variant, which now accounts for 10% of cases in the US and is likely to become the dominant type in the coming months, according to experts.

Sydney registers the first local Covid-19 case in more than a month

Australia’s most populous city, Sydney, has registered its first local case of Covid-19 in more than a month, raising concerns about a new wave of infections.

The state of New South Wales (NSW) said it is not clear how the unnamed man in his 60s acquired the virus, but he was a driver who occasionally transported the airline crew overseas.

As authorities urgently try and determine the source of the infection, NSW warned the man who went to the cinema and more than a dozen cafes and shops in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, which include Bondi Beach, while potentially infectious.

The emergence of a case in NSW comes as Australia’s second battle in the most populous state containing a set of issues.

The state of Victoria registered five Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, although all related to known cases, but authorities said it would ease restrictions for Melbourne’s 5 million residents.

From Friday, anyone in Melbourne will be allowed to travel more than 25km from their home, while mandatory outdoor masks will end.

Melbourne emerged from a difficult two-week stalemate late last week, its fourth since the start of the pandemic, following an outbreak that has seen about 100 cases since May 24.

UK to make vaccine mandatory for care home staff – reports

British government ministers are reportedly preparing to announce that care workers will be required to have mandatory coronavirus vaccines.

The government has held a consultation on the controversial proposal as a measure to protect those most vulnerable to Covid-19 contracting.

Officials at the Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC) did not deny a report by the Guardian that said ministers would approve the measure for social care workers in England.

According to the plans, according to the newspaper, staff working with adults will be given 16 weeks a week to be vaccinated or to cope with job loss.

A DHSC spokeswoman said: “Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic and have already saved thousands of lives – with millions of vaccinated health and care personnel.

“Our priority is to make sure that people in care homes are protected and we started consulting to get views on whether and how the government can move forward with a new requirement for adult care home providers caring for the elderly. , to place only staff who have had a Covid-19 vaccination or have a proper exemption. “

She added that the department’s response to the consultation would be published “in due course”.

Numerous care groups and unions have raised concerns about compulsory vaccination.

Critics of the proposal have raised ethical questions and warned that coercion could strengthen opposition to those who are reluctant to get vaccinated.

The Taj Mahal reopens as India eases pandemic restrictions

The Taj Mahal reopened to visitors today as Indian authorities released restrictions following a slowdown in the devastating wave of the country’s latest coronavirus.

Tourists return to the Taj Mahal

Infections and deaths rose to record levels in April and May, overwhelming health services in some countries and prompting blockages and other fringes.

Cases have dropped in recent weeks, with several major cities including New Delhi and Mumbai easing many restrictions.

In Agra, where the Taj Mahal is located, tour guides and shoppers alike were optimistic as India’s top tourist attraction came back to life today.

The 17th-century love monument built by Emperor Mughal Shah Jahan was closed in March last year, reopened in September and closed again in April.

Crowds were few on the first day of reopening, with authorities limiting the number of visitors to 650 per day.

Covid-19 precautions would mean that visitors were not allowed to touch the shiny marble mausoleum, but those making the pilgrimage to one of the seven new wonders of the world were still satisfied.

“I’m very happy to see her, she’m amazing,” said Brazilian visitor Melissa Dalla Rosa, 40.

“I cried when I first saw it, oh God … (it was) a very special experience,” she told AFP.

Japan with a capacity of 10,000 spectators before the Olympic Games

Japan may allow up to 10,000 fans at sporting events ahead of the Olympics, media reported, while organizers weigh how many local fans can attend the games.

The measure, which aims to take effect after a coronavirus state of emergency ends on June 20, will be discussed by government forces on the viruses today, the business daily Nikkei and the Kyodo news agency said.

The plan would limit spectators to 50% of a country’s capacity or 10,000 people, whichever is lower.

Tokyo Olympic Stadium

It can set limits on a decision by Olympic organizers how many local fans, if any, can attend the Games events. Overseas spectators have already been banned.

The Olympic decision is expected only after the virus emergency in Tokyo ends on June 20 and the government clarifies what measures will replace it.

Recent reports have suggested that the government may introduce “quasi-emergency” measures, including restrictions on the sale of alcohol or limited opening hours for bars and restaurants.

Experts and officials have expressed concern that large crowds participating in the games could accelerate virus infections after the emergency is over.