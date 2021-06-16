Macron wants Europe to produce more tech firms 100 billion





The French president met with technology companies to discuss policies that could encourage more European firms to escalate. Emmanuel Macron is putting pressure again on European tech champions. Speaking at an event this week, the French president said he hopes to see 10 European technology companies valued at € 100 billion by 2030. Macron was meeting with a group called Scale-Up at the Elysée Palace in discuss the group report, which includes 21 recommendations to help support Europe ‘s early ecosystem. Stripe, N26 and Bolt were among the companies supporting the initiative. Macron said during the event that France would provide a more appropriate arrangement to help European technology companies thrive. The French president has spoken frequently during his tenure about boosting France’s technology sector, including a promise in 2019 to stimulate 5 billion euros in institutional investors’s cash to be poured into the initial stage of the country. France will take over the EU Council presidency in January where it will lead and direct regulatory discussions on dozens of European policy issues, including those for businesses, start-ups and SMEs. Some of the recommendations from the Scale-Up that Macron said he would take on board include drafting a new EU work visa for tech workers to join the bloc and drafting new rules to further stimulate private investors to investing in young beginners. There is a push in many European counties to support the continent’s industries, such as technology, and to reduce reliance on US partners and investors. “There is no sovereignty without local champions. The first sovereignty is industrial, business-related. The second is adjustment and the two go together. “Without regulations, there are no standards,” Macron said. European policymakers regularly come to review existing regulations for beginners with calls for easing tax frameworks or sharing options to improve the investment and employment environment. Last week Stripe CEO Patrick Collison published a letter on Twitter to defend Europe’s stance on technology, but also to seek greater policy support. “If governments across the region focus on unlocking the unparalleled ingenuity of European innovators, I believe there is no limit to what we can achieve,” he wrote.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos