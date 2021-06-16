Dorothy Bain confirmed as election for Lord’s next attorney





DOROTHY Bain has been confirmed as the choice of Nicola Sturgeon as the god’s new lawyer.

The Prime Minister has filed a petition in Holyrood to recommend Ms Bain replace James Wolffe as Scotland’s top law official – while Ruth Charteris will become the new attorney general, replacing Alison Di Rollo.

If successfully supported by the MSP, the appointments will mark the first time both positions have been held by women in a timely manner. Appointments will be made by the Queen on the recommendation of the First Minister. Mr Wolffe told Ms Sturgeon last year that he intended to step down after the May election and confirmed his intention before being re-elected as First Minister. Ms. Di Rollo also confirmed her intention to step down after this year’s election. READ MORE: Dorothy Bain informed to become Scotland’s new lawyer Ms Sturgeon said: “I am extremely pleased to seek the agreement of Parliament to recommend Dorothy Bain QC and Ruth Charteris QC as Scottish law officers. “Dorothy has extensive experience in both civil and criminal law. She has appeared in cases at all levels, including the Session Court (Home and Foreign), the Criminal Court of Appeal, the High Court of Justice, the UK Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights. “Dorothy was the first woman to be named chief lawyer and has conducted many complex and high-profile prosecutions and appeals. She is currently an Adviser to the Scotland Tribunal and a chairwoman serving on the Police Court of Appeal. “Ruth was a young incumbent of the Scottish Government from 2012 and was the second in the new position in the Scottish Government from 2016 – 2020. Upon receiving the silk, she moved to the Crown Office to become a full-time lawyer full.” Mrs. Bain and Mrs. Bain led the prosecution case against Peter Tobin in 2007 for the murder of Angelika Kluk in the Edinburgh High Court – before becoming the first woman to be named chief defense counsel at the Crown. Other high profile cases Ms. Bain was involved in the sentencing of eight men who had formed Scotland’s largest pedophile network. After leaving the Office of the Crown in 2011, Ms. Bain represented the family of one of the victims of the 2014 Glasgow truck crash – criticizing the Crown for failing to prosecute truck driver Harry Clarke. READ MORE :: Lord Advocate James Wolffe ‘retreat’ She said: “I am honored to be appointed by the First Minister to hold the position of Mr.’s lawyer. I am aware of the responsibilities and importance of the role and, if appointed, will do my best to serve the people of Scotland. ” Ms Charteris added: “I am extremely honored to be recommended for appointment and, if approved by Parliament, look forward to working with Dorothy Bain.” The First Minister thanked Mr. Wolffe and Mrs. Di Rollo for their service. Mr Wolffe left his role as Mr’s lawyer after being caught in a feud between Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond over investigations into handling harassment complaints. Mr Salmond called for Mr Wolffe to be fired for his role in the fiasco. The First Minister thanked Mr. Wolffe and Mrs. Di Rollo for their service. She said: “James has been an Advocate Lord during an extraordinary and challenging time and has consistently demonstrated his extraordinary ability, personal integrity and commitment to the rule of law within Government. “As well as those attributes, I would like to thank him for the hard work and dedication he has shown during his years in office. “In her role as attorney general, Alison has been tireless in her support for the Lord Advocate, the work of attorneys within the government and the Crown Office and the Prosecutor’s Fiscal Service. “I thank both James and Alison for their dedicated service to Government, Justice and Scotland as a whole.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos