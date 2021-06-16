Euro 2020: Germany must ‘destroy’ it against Portugal, says Joachim Loew | Football News







The Germans lost 1-0 to the world champions in their Group F opening in Munich on Tuesday, courtesy of an Mats Hummels own goal. MUNICH: Germany coach Joachim Loew says his team must “ruin things” before Saturday’s Euro 2020 match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal after an open defeat against France.The Germans lost 1-0 to the world champions in their Group F opening in Munich on Tuesday, courtesy of an Mats Hummels own goal. The score praised the home team while Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema did not allow goals in the second half, while Adrien Rabiot hit the post for the French.

The German defense showed signs of improvement, having scored 20 goals in their previous 13 games, but the main concern is ahead, where Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz took just one shot between them.

“It’s up to us to sort things out in the next two or three days,” Loew said. “We have to look to improve because we need one or two goals.”

Hummels said on Instagram the loss “hurts us a lot and me in particular, because my own goal decided the game”, but the center-back said the focus was now on beating Portugal’s holders in Munich.

Despite having more possession, running four kilometers longer than the French as a team and realizing almost twice as many passes, Germany came out short.

The presentation of the second half by Timo Werner and Leroy Sane was not enough to turn the tide.

“Substitutes did not come into play as we had hoped,” Loew said. “But France is strong. They sat very deep behind the lead and did not give us much space.”

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City’s top scorer last season, said it was important for Germany to create more chances against Portugal, who won the first opener against Hungary 3-0.

There is talk of the Germans abandoning their three-man defense, with two wing-backs, in favor of a four-man defense to push forward with an extra midfielder.

“We have two systems that we can both play well,” Gundogan said.

Loew’s German team is still haunted by the trauma of their group’s final finish in the 2018 World Cup and fans fear a similar result at Euro 2020.

Wrestling Portugal would ease the pressure and provide a much needed confidence boost.

“When you lose the first game, and you have three games in the group, the pressure is high – there is no need to discuss it,” said Toni Kroos bluntly.

Portugal tops the table after Ronaldo scored twice in Tuesday’s win over Hungary to become the all-time leading scorer in the Euro final, with 11 goals.

The three goals in Budapest came in the last 10 minutes, evidence of the pursued defense of Hungary, but the holders expect an even tougher match against the Germans.

“Now it’s about Germany and we have to keep improving,” said Portugal coach Fernando Santos. “‘Kill or be killed’, as (former Brazil and Portugal coach Luiz Felipe) Scolari used to say.”







