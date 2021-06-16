International
Australian businessman backs Covid nasal spray, Oman discovers black fungus
New Delhi:Covid-19 cases worldwide have begun to fall as countries increase vaccination. They are there currently more than 17 crore cases and over 38 lakh deaths, globally.
The UAE has issued the Covid security warning as cases escalate after Eid and ‘the top US health authority has called the Covid-19 Delta variant a’ concern variant ‘.
We bring you some of the top pandemic stories from around the world.
Oman detects black fungus in three patients with Covid-19
Doctors in Oman have discovered a mucormycosis, or ‘black fungus’, among some Covid-19 patients in the county, reportsAl Jazeera. According to the country’s Ministry of Health, three Covid-19 patients were infected with the condition.
The condition of the fungus causes nasal congestion, blurred vision, chest pain, difficulty breathing and coughing up blood.
The announcement comes as Oman faces an increase in coronavirus infections, an acute shortage of hospital beds, a slow spread of vaccines and restrictions on relaxed movement.
India has battled the rare and sometimes fatal fungal disease amid its second wave of Covid-19, with several states declaring it an epidemic.
Other countries like Egypt have reported cases spread in recent months when infections increased.
Oman has so far recorded 2,38,566 Covid cases and 2,565 deaths.
Nearly a third of Covid hospital patients in the UK had not revived order in the first wave
A new study suggests that 31 per cent of UK patients admitted to hospital with suspected Covid-19 during the first wave had a non-resuscitation decision registered before or on their day of admission,reportsGuardian.
A non-resuscitation order, or DNR, is a legal order in which a person indicates that they do not want to receive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) if their heart stops beating.
The study, conducted by the University of Sheffields School of Health and Related Research (ScHARR), also found that this is higher than the rates reported in previous studies of Covid-19-like conditions before the pandemic.
The study found that approximately 59 percent of patients with this legal order survived their illness while 12 percent received intensive treatment aimed at saving their lives.
The UK has recorded 45,81,006 cases and 1,27,917 deaths.
US CDC calls Delta variant ‘concern variant’
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has dubbed the Delta Covid-19 variant, first discovered in India, a “disturbance variant”.reportsCNN. Previously, the CDC had considered the Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, as a variant of interest.
The CDC has now stated that the variant shows increased transmissibility and possible reduction of neutralization by some monoclonal antibody treatments under emergency authorization.
As of June 5, the health body estimates, the variant accounted for nearly 10 percent of cases in the US
Although states like New York have opened up due to the powerful use of vaccines, there are still concerns in the US about the spread of the Delta variant.
The US recorded 3,43,52,185 cases and 6,15,717 deaths.
Australian businessman ‘Twiggy’ Forrest supports Covid nasal spray
Melbourne-based biotech company Ena Respirator has raised funds from Australian businessman Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest to develop a Covid-19 nasal spray that hopes to help protect vulnerable populations.reportsAge.
The Forrests Minderoo Foundation has contributed towards the biotech company’s goal of raising $ 32 million for the new project. Funding comes as the local biotechnology industry is looking towards coronavirus prevention and treatments to supplement vaccines in the country as new variants emerge.
Respiratory vessel focuses on treatments for patients at risk. Nasal spray, INNA-051, was created to boost the body’s existing immune response to viruses by awakening TLR-2 receptors, a protein in humans that are essential for triggering actions by the immune system.
Australia has recorded 30,285 cases and 910 deaths.
UAE issues Covid security warning as cases rise after Eid
A senior UAE official said the country has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases, especially after the Eid holidays,reportsKhaleej Times.
According to Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, large gatherings and residents who do not adhere to coronavirus safety measures are to blame for the latest peak.
With the summer holidays set to begin in late June and the Eid al-Adha holiday in July, the official urged residents to follow all safety instructions including masks and maintaining social distance.
The UAE reported 6,01,950 cases and 1,734 deaths.
