Madhya Pradesh to release new instructions for covid 19 | News Odisha | Odisha Latest News

Bhopal: Prime Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given new instructions to District Collectors regarding restrictions on arriving in Corona keeping in mind the decline of Covid-19 infection in the state. He said that these should be decided before the County Crisis Management Committee and should be implemented at the district level in accordance with the situation there, in consultation with the committee. Collectors must issue appropriate orders in connection with the Corona curfew. Prime Minister Shri Chouhan considered the restrictions on the Corona siege today.

The instructions issued by the state government with the instructions of Prime Minister Shri Chouhan, states that all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and fair events, etc., in which people gather, should remain banned. Schools, colleges, educational trainings, training institutes must be closed. Online classes will continue. All religious and places of worship will be able to open, but no more than six people will be able to be present at the same time and it will be mandatory for attendees to follow the Covid protocol. All government offices, semi-government, corporations and divisions will be opened with a percentage participation of officers and employees.

All types of shops, commercial institutions and private offices will be open from 9 am to 8 pm. Shopping malls and gyms will also be able to open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. All cinemas, theaters and swimming pools will remain closed. All large, medium, small and micro industries will be able to operate at full capacity and construction activities will continue. Gyms and fitness centers will be able to open at a capacity of 50 percent until 8 o’clock in the afternoon, in accordance with the Covid protocol. All sports stadiums will be able to open, but spectators will not be able to attend sporting events.

All restaurants and clubs will be able to open from 50 per cent capacity until 10 p.m. All hotels and lodges will be able to open at full capacity. At the wedding events, the presence of only 50 persons, including both parties, will be granted permission. For this purpose, it will be necessary for the organizer to provide the list with the names of the guests in the district administration before the event. Funerals will be allowed with a maximum of 10 people.

There will be a ban on gathering more than 6 people in any place other than permitted activities. The movement of inter-state and inter-state goods and services will remain uninterrupted. Villages, where the number of active Covid-19 cases is 5 or more, are marked as red zone villages. In the villages of the red zones and in the areas with micro-content and the restricted areas of the urban areas, the activities can be carried out only according to the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health of the Union regarding the Covid-19 infection. There will be Janata State Siege every Sunday in all urban areas across the state, which will be effective from 10pm on Saturday until 6pm on Monday. The night’s order will stay in all urban areas across the state from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Every citizen should follow the proper Covid behavior and for this a massive public awareness campaign will be launched. The district administration will ensure compliance with the Covid-19 protocol in the district and legal action will be taken against those who violate them. All of these guidelines will be effective until June 30, 2021. Full compliance with the guidelines will be ensured.

Covid-19 protocol and proper conduct-covid discipline

The interstate and interstate movement of persons and goods of Madhya Pradesh will continue normally. The thermal display of citizens entering the state at the state border will take place on interstate roads. Social distancing will be followed by making balls in front of stores and ensuring appropriate distance between customers. ‘No Mask-No Service’ means that the seller will not sell any merchandise to the customer who is not wearing a face mask. The shopkeepers themselves will also use masks. If a seller finds that he violates the ‘No Mask-No Service’ protocol, then measures will be taken to seal the store according to the rules.

Social distancing will have to be pursued in permitted social programs. Hand washing and cleaning will need to be arranged and all persons involved will need to wear face masks. It will be mandatory to provide this by the organizer.

Every citizen should wear a face mask, as wearing a face mask is a necessary preventive measure. Social distance must be maintained between them in order for Covid infection to be effectively prevented. All persons are also advised to wash their hands with soap and water or use a cleanser after touching any surface that is in contact with the public.

