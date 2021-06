New ICC prosecutor vows to bring “stronger issues” to trial

THE HAGUE, June 16 (Reuters) – British defense lawyer Karim Khan took over as chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday with a promise to improve its track record by judging only its strongest cases. Khan, who is only the third person to hold the role, faces many challenges at a time of fierce political pressure on the world’s permanent war crimes tribunal. GJ64NW5MO The ICC is handling a number of sensitive issues, including in the Palestinian territories and Afghanistan, and members of the prosecutor’s office were personally targeted by financial sanctions while Donald Trump was president of the United States. Under Trump, Washington challenged the decisions of Khan’s predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, to consider war crimes charges in Afghanistan, including against US troops, and allegations of atrocities in the Palestinian territories by Israeli troops, Palestinians and other armed groups. Sanctions have been lifted, but U.S. and Israeli opposition to the court remains. Khan, 51, took an oath to serve his nine-year term with honor and impartiality during a ceremony in The Hague. He said one of his main tasks would be to improve the performance of the prosecutor’s office. Since opening in 2002, the ICC has convicted five men of war crimes and crimes against humanity, all African militia leaders from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali and Uganda. Sentences ranged from nine to 30 years in prison. Prosecutors dropped or lost at least three key cases, or failed to gather enough evidence in others to continue the trial. “Opening preliminary exams, seeking authorization or starting investigations is a start, but as we say in English the pudding test is in the dining room. We have to perform in court,” Khan said. “We can not invest so much, we can not raise expectations so high and achieve so little, so often in the courtroom,” he said. “We need a greater realization of what is required … Building stronger cases and finding better cases in the courtroom.” Already with a lack of resources, the ICC is dealing with 14 full investigations and eight preliminary examinations. Khan also inherits open investigations in countries including Myanmar, the Philippines and Ukraine. Read more Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, Editing by Timothy Heritage Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos