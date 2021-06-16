The ban on commercial evictions is expected to be extended until 2022





The government is expected to extend a ban on evicting businesses from their premises following a backlash against continued Covid restrictions. A ban on trade evictions is set to end on June 30 but ministers will announce on Wednesday that it will be extended until 2022, according to reports. Steve Barclay, chief secretary of the Treasury, will announce that the moratorium will continue for another nine months, Times Financial reported. Existing debts accumulated during the crisis will be fenced off in order to protect struggling tenants, the newspaper reported. A new arbitration mechanism will be introduced to help tenants and landlords resolve disputes over those bad debts. Recommended The retail and hospitality industry groups warned last week that both sectors had created $ 5 billion in arrears while many businesses are still operating well below pre-pandemic levels. Following the announcement by Boris Johnson of changes to the relief measures, more than 1,100 nightclubs across the country will remain closed until at least July 19, a month after the reopening scheduled for June 21. Pubs and restaurants also have to keep up with social distance measures, which reduce capacity and mean some countries are making losses. Hospitality businesses had sought further financial support to offset the trade loss. But the chancellor refused to extend the assistance scheme or reduce the contributions that firms have to make to staff salaries. There are fears that thousands of businesses could be evicted once landlords are able to prosecute them for rent debt created during the pandemic. A further extension of the commercial lease moratorium is likely to provoke outrage among commercial landlords who have seen their rent bill plunged since March last year. In the first quarter of this year, only 74 percent of the rent was collected by landlords within 60 days of the delay date. In April, the government launched a call for evidence on how it can tackle the problem of commercial lease debt when the current moratorium ends. The official spokesman for the prime ministers said: “We are considering the answers to a recent call for evidence on the next steps in commercial leasing and we will decide on our response soon.

