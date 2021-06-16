The European Union adds the US to its safe travel list





Aerial images of the island of Kea also known as Gia or Tzia, Zea, and, in antiquity, Keos, is a Greek island in the Cyclades archipelago in the Aegean Sea. Kea is part of the Kea-Kythnos regional unit. NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images LONDONR The European Union decided on Wednesday to add the United States to its safe travel list, which means it will be easier for American citizens to take a vacation in one of the 27 member states, confirmed two sources EU for CNBC. Non-essential travel from the United States and other countries was banned in the EU on the eve of the coronavirus pandemic to avoid further infection. However, as vaccinations gather rapidly, the 27 Brussels-based EU ambassadors recommended on Wednesday that the region allow non-essential travelers from eight new countries and territories. These are the US, Albania, Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Lebanon, Taiwan, Macau and Hong Kong. In an interview with the New York Times in April, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had said that fully vaccinated American tourists would be allowed to visit the block this summer. But this new EU recommendation could go a step further by allowing American tourists to visit with only one negative test and avoiding the need for a quarantine period. It is now up to individual EU countries to decide how to implement the guidelines and allow tourists to enter. Passengers must confirm the rules for their intended destination before flying. Wednesday’s recommendation at EU level aims to coordinate travel rules across the bloc and should be finalized in the coming days, following national decisions by each member state. The UK left it out An obvious shortcoming from the exclusion list is the United Kingdom, where almost half of the population is currently fully vaccinated against coronavirus. An EU official, who did not want to be named because of the sensitivity of the topic, said non-essential travel from the UK remained banned “because of the delta variant”. The UK government earlier this week delayed a plan to remove all coronavirus restrictions this month due to rising infections. A recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is related to the delta variant first discovered in India, which is believed to be about 60% more contagious than previous virus strains. The UK now hopes more vaccinations in the next four weeks will allow it to end all coronavirus measures on 19 July.

