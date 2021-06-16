Mediators push to restore ceasefire in Gaza following overnight attacks





GAZA CITY International mediators stepped up efforts Wednesday to mediate a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that dominates the Gaza Strip, after the first armed exchange between the two sides since the end of an 11-day air war in May. Egyptian and United Nations diplomats were mediating between the two sides, two diplomats involved in the talks said. The effort followed a day of escalating tensions on Tuesday after the new Israeli government allowed far-right Jews to march through Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem. In response, militants in Gaza sent several incendiary balloons to Israel, causing 26 fires, and Israeli planes fired rockets at several military posts in Gaza in the early hours of Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported. The escalation was the first major test for Israel’s fragile new government to replace Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving leader, on Sunday after gaining a measure of confidence in parliament by just one vote. Her first major decision was to allow the provocative parade of the far right, a decision that angered Arab and left-wing coalition members.

Mediators received indications from Israel and Hamas that no one was seeking to escalate the conflict further, a diplomat said on Wednesday. An Egyptian task force was on the ground in Gaza on Wednesday morning, clearing debris from the May war and trying to prepare the ground for a longer reconstruction effort.

But the Hamas leadership publicly did not rule out further attacks on Israel. Moussa Abu Marzouk, a senior member of Qatar-based Hamas political wing, said by telephone that the decision would be made by the military leadership of the groups. The issue of response to the bombings is on the table, but that decision is with the resistance, Mr Abu Marzouk said, referring to armed wing groups. A deeper ceasefire remained even more elusive, with Israel, Hamas, the Palestinian leadership in the occupied West Bank and international donors yet to agree on a mechanism to provide aid, money and reconstruction materials to rebuild Gaza after the war in maj. The UN is in contact with all relevant parties on issues related to the cessation of hostilities, said Tor Wennesland, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East peace process. This has been going on for a while and will continue with the aim of making some adjustments that can stabilize the situation. This is still a work in progress, with which more needs to be done.

The war in May killed more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis, according to the United Nations. In Israel, Palestinian rockets destroyed several apartments, cars and buses, damaged a gas pipeline and briefly closed two major airports. In Gaza, Israel hits homes, clinics, hospitals and schools, as well as power lines, sewage works and three major desalination plants, the United Nations said. But as diplomats say some reconstruction materials have begun to enter Gaza through Egypt, Israel has limited what it can achieve through its crossing points to essential humanitarian materials, such as medicines, fuel and food, pending a deal. long term. It has also blocked the supply of financial aid from Qatar; before the war, the Gulf country sent about $ 30 million every month to help stabilize Gaza ‘s economy. Israel and Hamas disagree on whether to include a prisoner swap as part of a stronger ceasefire agreement. Israel wants Hamas to bring back two missing Israelis who are believed to be captives in Gaza and the remains of two Israeli soldiers are also thought to be there. Hamas demands the release of Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails.

The process is also complicated by a desire for the Palestinian Authority to exercise limited autonomy in parts of the occupied West Bank and which Hamas forced from Gaza in 2007 to play a role in coordinating any future aid. Israel and Egypt control what enters and leaves Gaza, as well as most of its electricity and fuel. Israel has the biggest say, as the main supply routes to Gaza pass through Israeli ports. It also controls the birth register in Gaza, airspace and sea access and mobile data, and restricts Palestinian access to agricultural land around the perimeter of the strip. Patrick Kingsley reported from Gaza City, and Adam Rasgon from Jerusalem.

