Spiders cover the Australian region of Gippsland in netting as they flee floods





Residents of the Australian region of Gippsland in the state of Victoria were greeted with layers of gossamer network after the area was hit by severe flooding, according to CNN 9News affiliate

The Victoria State Emergency Service issued numerous flood warnings for the rural area in early June, with some residents being asked to evacuate, according to tweets from Darren Chester , MP for Gippsland.

As people fled to safety, so did spiders.

About Professor Dieter Hochuli, an ecologist from the University of Sydney, told CNN 7News affiliate that the sea of ​​spider silk was not surprising given the weather conditions.

“This is a surprisingly common phenomenon after floods,” he said. “When we have these kinds of very heavy rains and floods, these animals that spend their lives secretly on earth can no longer live there and do exactly what we try to do – they move to higher ground,” he added. Hochuli said the responsible arachnids were leaf spiders, which usually live on land. The phenomenon is known as rising in the air. Australian Museum i the website says the process involves spiders “climbing to a high point on the leaves and releasing fine silk lines that catch the breeze and eventually gain enough lift to lift the spider up and away”. The website adds: “Simultaneous ballooning by thousands of spiders can result in a prominent silk carpet, called gossamer, covering shrubs or fields.” As eight-legged creatures take refuge on higher ground, the work of emergency services in the region continues. “We can see that mother nature can be beautiful, but it can also be devastating,” wrote Carolyn Crossley, a local councilor. Facebook page , noting that hundreds of homes in the area were left without power. Victoria State Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said on Twitter that he traveled to the area on Sunday. “Work continues on relief and recovery,” he said. Storms have wreaked havoc throughout Victoria. A injured mother and son were rescued by police officers on June 9 after a tree branch fell on their home. And at least two people in the state have died amid the crisis. IN June 10th , police discovered the body of a man in the flood waters as his car was almost submerged. The next day, the body of a woman was found in a vehicle in the floodwaters.







