Chennai school founder Siva Sankar Baba arrested near Delhi in POCSO case





The self-proclaimed godfather is accused of child sexual abuse and three FIRs were registered at Chengalpattu Police Station under several sections of the POCSO Act.

Siva Sankar Baba, the founder of the Sushil Hari International School in Kelambakkam, is said to have been arrested from Delhi by the Chennai CB-CID which is investigating allegations of student sexual abuse at the school. The self-proclaimed godfather stands accused of sexually abusing students and three FIRs were registered at Chengalpattu Police Station after the charges were brought against him. Siva Sankar Baba had it is said that was hospitalized in Dehradun in Uttarakhand for heart surgery. After being fired, he came to Delhi, where he was arrested. Siva Sankar Baba was arrested by the Chennai CB-CID and is likely to be sent to a local court for detention. He will be brought to Tamil Nadu and then the investigation will be launched against him. He is likely to be produced before a judge in Tamil Nadu for the custody hearing. Meanwhile, another team from CB-CID is conducting investigations at his residence in Kelambakkam in Chennai. When the charges were brought against Siva Sankar, three separate FIRs had been set up in connection with the allegations at the All Women Police Station, Mamallapuram, and a police officer of the rank of Deputy Police Officer (DSP) had been appointed as the Investigating Officer in the case. FIRs are registered under certain sections of the Child Prevention of Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) and under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and include sexual assault. A school alumnus Sushil Hari had shared with TNM her traumatic story of sexual abuse when she was a student at school, years ago. She confessed how Siva Sankar made her watch porn on her birthday and forced her to drink alcohol. He talked to me for two hours about different sexual techniques and how important it is to have regular healthy sex with him so as not to get sexual thoughts with other boys, she wrote in a testimony, which possesses TNM . She added that she was told to consider herself a gopika in her previous birth and consider Siva Sankar Baba as Lord Krishna. Another alumus, in a written testimony, had accused Siva Sankar Baba of seducing female students in his living room on the pretext that he gave them gifts and then made them watch pornography. A third student wrote that the man had sexually assaulted her in his room after forcing her to drink alcohol. In addition to Siva Sankar Baba, the students had also accused many members of the school staff of “bringing” students to him.







