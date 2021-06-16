Woman with 90 grandchildren becomes Scotland’s only great-great-great-grandmother

Mary with six generations of her family, including the new arrival Nyla (Photo: SWNS)

Mary Marshall is a mother of eight and has 90 grandchildren, with a family spanning six generations.

The latest arrival, baby Nyla Ferguson, makes 86-year-old Scotland just a great-great-great-great-grandmother.

All women, except new mother Toni-Leigh, work or have worked before, as NHS caregivers.

The head of the Mary family has eight children, including the eldest daughter Rose Thorburn, 68.

Rose has four children, including mother of three Chyrel Borthwick, 50.

Chyrel was born Carrie Dow in 1986.

Now, Carrie, 35, has four children, including young mother Toni-Leigh Aitken, 17.



Mary Marshall with her eldest granddaughter Nyla (Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith SWNS)



LR Toni-Leigh, 17, Chyrel, 50, Mary Marshall, 86 with two-week-old Nyla, Rose, 68 and Carrie, 35 (Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith SWNS)

And on May 25, 2021, Mary became a great-great-great-grandmother with the birth of 6lb 14oz Nyla.

The women were born at the age of 18 or younger, resulting in a super large family, all of whom live in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Mary said: I am a woman lucky to be honest with you. It’s great to have such a big family. There is always someone out there looking for you. I’m very happy.



They are thought to be a family of six generations in Scotland (Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS)



All the women had their children before 18, resulting in a large family (Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith SWNS)

Young mother Tony-Leigh said: When we found out I was pregnant we made a joke with us by breaking some kind of record.

Then we started looking at it and it doesn’t seem like anyone else has our family composition.

It’s too early to see a resemblance to her great-great-grandmother, but it was love at first sight when they met!

We live no more than 10-15 minutes by car away from each other, so we see each other.



Family term Mary Marshall, 86, born June 1935 Rose Thorburn, 68, b. October 1952 Chyrel Borthwick, 50, b. July 1970 Carrie Dow, 35, b. February 1986 Toni-Leigh Aitken, 17, born October 2003 Nyla Ferguson, l. May 2021

We haven’t had a great job with the whole family since the pandemic, but when we make her great fun!

She has 90 grandchildren now with Nyla, so she is always loud!

Grandmother Rose, 68, added: great is great when you have a new baby. I’m one of eight, so Ive always had a big family in some sense.

But now they were pretty big! I have not heard of any other family of this size in Scotland.

Whenever we get together, we always have fun and laugh. There is always someone there for you.

The family is believed to be the only family in Scotland with six generations alive at the same time.

According to Guinness World Records, the liveliest generation in a single family has been seven.

