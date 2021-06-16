Dorothy Bain QC appointed the new Lord of the Kingdom of Scotland

A lawyer who secured the first conviction for the murder of serial killer Peter Tobin has been called Nicola Sturgeon’s election to become Scotland’s top law enforcement officer.

The First Minister has filed a petition in Holyrood seeking agreement to recommend to Her Majesty the Queen that Dorothy Bain QC be appointed Lord Advocate.

Ms Sturgeon will also seek approval for Ruth Charteris QC to succeed Alison Di Rollo QC as the new Attorney General for Scotland.

If parliament approves the nominations, it will mark the first time both positions have been held by women at the same time.

Mrs. Bain will replace outgoing Attorney James Wolffe who will step down after his successor is approved by Her Majesty.

The proposed changes come as the Scottish Government plans to reconsider the dual role of Lords of Lawyers in the wake of Alex Salmond’s controversies.

Mr Wolffe was involved in the battle between the Scottish Government and the former First Minister to deal with government harassment complaints against Mr Salmond.

During the investigation, Mr Salmond claimed Mr Wolffe should have been “considering his position”.

The Scottish Government has committed to a review of the dual role of the Lord’s Advocate as Chief of the Prosecution Service and a member of the Cabinet.

‘A woman with the highest integrity’

Ms. Bain became known for prosecuting high-profile cases such as that of serial killer Peter Tobin.

She directed the successful prosecution case against him for the murder of Polish student Angelika Kluk.

Mrs. Bain, who studied at the University of Aberdeen School of Law, became a lawyer in 1994 and a Queen’s Advocate in 2007.

Between 2002 and 2011 she was a Lawyer Advocate working within the Crown Office and the Prosecutor’s Fiscal Service.

Two years after the Tobin case, she became the first woman to be named Crown’s main defender, Scotland’s oldest court prosecutor.

QC left the Crown Office in 2011 and in 2014 represented the family of one of the victims of the Glasgow truck crash.

Ms. Bain will have an important role to play in deciding whether it is within Holyrood’s competence to hold a second independence referendum.

recently reported legal sources had said the QC would “likely give the green light to the referendum bill” once it was installed as the Scottish Government’s senior legal adviser.

Colleagues have praised “the old lawyer’s reputation as a prosecutor with great integrity”.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry, who is a QC, described Ms Bain as a “dear friend and former boss” and a “woman of the highest integrity”.

If this is correct, I will be glad to see my dear friend and former boss at @copfs Dorothy Bain QC as head of the tracking service in Scotland. A woman with the highest integrity https://t.co/nRJPzHbnHn – Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) June 15, 2021

She later wrote on Twitter: “My positive tweet about this appointment was related to Dorothy’s reputation as a high-integrity prosecutor.

“I do not know her views on the legality of a referendum and I ultimately support plans to split the roles of chief prosecutor and government legal adviser.”

Leading human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar said he welcomed Ms Bain’s appointment, describing her as “widely respected for her integrity, impartiality and commitment to justice”.

‘Extensive experience’

Regarding her new appointments, the First Minister said: “I am extremely pleased to seek agreement with the Parliaments to recommend GoK Dorothy Bain and Ruth Charteris QC as law officers in Scotland.

“Dorothy has extensive experience in both civil and criminal law. She has appeared in cases at all levels, including the Session Court (Home and Foreign), the Criminal Court of Appeal, the High Court of Justice, the UK Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights.

© Courtesy of David Ralph

“Dorothy was the first woman to be appointed Deputy Attorney General and has conducted many complex and high-profile prosecutions and appeals.

“She is currently an Adviser to the Scotland Tribunal and a President serving on the Police Appeals Tribunal.

Ruth was a Permanent Junior of the Scottish Government from 2012 and was the Second Permanent Junior of the Scottish Government from 2016 – 2020.

“Upon receiving the Silk she moved to the Crown Office to become a full-time Advocate.

Mr Wolffe informed the first minister last year that he intended to step down after the last election and confirmed his intention before being re-elected as First Minister.

Ms. di Rollo also confirmed her intention to resign after the election these years.