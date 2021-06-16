Why is straw fever so bad this year? The latest Met Office pollen forecast and when pollen season ends at the bar

Many straw fever patients are reporting that they have experienced particularly bad symptoms this year.

According to Allergy in the UK, straw fever affects between 10 and 30 per cent of all adults in the UK.

The NHS says that the symptoms of hay fever include:

Sneezing and coughing

A runny or blocked nose

Itching, redness or watering of the eyes

Itching in the throat, mouth, nose and ears

Odor loss

Pain around your temples and forehead

Headache

Ear pain

Feeling tired

Most people with hay fever are allergic to grass pollen, although some are also affected by weed pollen.

Why is straw fever so bad now?

The UK is currently at the peak of pollen season in the bar, and the Met Office is recording very high pollen counts across England.

The reason that straw fever feels particularly bad this year is because of the very wet spring that the UK experienced.

Spring rainfall is key, as a dry season reduces the amount of pollen production, the Met Office said.

Basically what has happened is higher than the average amount of pollen produced due to the amount of rainfall in April and May, and the current heat wave has caused this pollen to be released into the air.

The optimum temperature for the grass to release pollen is 18-28C and most of the UK has stayed in this range for the last two weeks.

Experts have said the blockage may also have contributed to hay fever patients experiencing worse symptoms this summer.

About Dr Dr Naveen Puri, associate clinical director at Bupa Health Clinics, told National World: The limitations of pandemics have caused many of us to spend much more time indoors than usual.

Spending time outside helps you develop an immunity to pollen, and without that exposure, any symptoms of hay fever can be felt worse.

Some of us may have tried to bring the exterior, because of this. Houseplants and flowers have been especially popular this year, but any flowering plant can release airborne allergens through the pollen they produce.

What is the current forecast for pollen?

The Met Office is forecasting very high pollen levels across England on Thursday and Saturday. They will be slightly lower for the rest of the week.

Pollen numbers are usually lower in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and the further north you go the less pollen there is.

Met Office Pollen Forecast for Thursday (Map: Met Office)

When does the pollen season in the grass end?

Grass pollen season normally lasts from mid-May to July, however this may vary depending on where you live, and there are normally two separate peaks.

Says the Met Office: Depending on where you live in the UK, grass fever season will start at different times. For example, there is a later start and a shorter season in the north of the UK, where there is usually less pollen. Urban areas have lower counts than in the countryside, and inland areas have higher counts than around the coast.

If we look at grass pollen, the peak in England and Wales, for example, usually starts in the first two weeks of June. However there are two peaks, with the second, lowest peak occurring in the first two weeks of July, after which things creep slowly.

Weed pollen can be released at any time, but the season usually covers the end of June through September.

How to relieve symptoms

There is no cure for herb fever, but there are a number of over-the-counter medications you can take to help relieve symptoms, such as antihistamine tablets, sprays, and eye drops. Talk to your pharmacist to find the right treatment for you.

Other tips include closing your windows, showing up regularly, and washing your clothes to remove any pollen from them.

Pollen levels tend to be particularly high in the evening, so consider using a fan rather than opening windows in the evening to help you sleep.

Try to avoid grass as much as possible, especially cut grass.