Cheshire woman kills 81-year-old man with boiling water and sugar; ITV Granada News





A woman has been found guilty of killing her husband by throwing boiling water and sugar at him. Corinna Baines, 59, of Highfield Road in Neston, Cheshire, mixed two cauldrons of boiling water with three bags of sugar and threw it at Michael Baines while he slept. The attack left the 81-year-old with burns that covered more than a third of his body and Michael Baines died from his wounds in hospital after five weeks of treatment. On Tuesday, Baines pleaded guilty to killing her husband after 38 years of marriage in Chester Crown Court. The 59-year-old, who has a son with Mr Baines as well as children from a previous relationship, was described as angry and very upset about a family dispute before committing the attack. Shortly after midnight she filled a bucket from her garden with boiling water and mixed it with three bags of sugar. While Mr Baines was asleep in bed, she poured the contents over his arms and torso and then left the property. Instead of calling the emergency services for help immediately, in the early hours of the morning on July 14, 2020, she went to a neighbor’s house. She told the neighbor who lived nine doors away: “I hurt him, I hurt him very badly. I think I killed him.” Chief Inspector Paul Hughes, from the Directorate of Major Crimes in Cheshire Constabularys, said: “Smith (Baines) killed her husband Michael in such a painful and cruel way. “Pouring boiling water on someone while they are asleep is absolutely horrible. Also mixing three bags of sugar with water showed the determination that it should cause serious harm. Sugar placed in water makes it evil. It becomes thicker and stickier and sinks into the skin better. This left Michael in agony and instead of calling the emergency services, she wasted time going to a house nine doors away to tell a neighbor, with whom she was not close, what she had done. Chief Detective Paul Hughes, Cheshire Police “Michael was an elderly man who fought for his life after the attack, but unfortunately in the end he died. My thoughts continue to be with his family at this incredibly difficult time.” When police officers arrived at the scene, they found Mr. Baines with great pain. He was taken to hospital and stayed in the burn unit for two weeks in a stable condition before deteriorating and passing away. After the incident, Smith (Baines) was initially charged with grievous bodily harm shortly after the death of her husband she was charged with murder. On Tuesday, June 15, a jury found him guilty of murder following a five-day trial at Chester Crown Court. She will be sentenced on Friday, July 9th.

