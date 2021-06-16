The marmalade in the Marmara Sea is not dangerous or toxic, says the minister





Initial studies have shown that marine mucilage, colloquially known as the “throat of the sea”, in Turkey’s Marmara Sea “is not a hazardous residue and does not show toxic properties,” the country’s environment and urban planning minister, Murat Kurum, said on Tuesday. Speaking after a meeting of the Marmara Sea Action Plan Coordination Board, Kurum said that if the Marmara Sea nitrogen level drops by 40%, the sea will return to normal. Increasing the level of oxygen at the surface and bottom of the sea is among their goals, he added. The Minister noted that a total of 2,942 inspections were aimed at minimizing pollution in the Marmara Sea in seven provinces, and as a result, a compost plant, a thermal facility and three construction sites were closed, while administrative fines totaling 10 million TL (1.16 million) were placed on 55 objects and nine ships. Kurum said he hopes scientific studies on the Marmara Sea could be completed by the end of July and that the entire sea could be declared a protected area. He added that an ongoing wastewater monitoring system will be introduced in all wastewater treatment plants to control all sources of pollution at sea. “We will create a zero waste system in all buildings in the Marmara region,” he vowed. A clean-up effort began this week with teams dumping and removing some of the seaweed from the water. Sea urchin has dealt a major blow to fishing, the main income for thousands in the Marmara, with fish returning dead to areas affected by sea urchin. Although experts say snot does not leave poison inside the fish as previously assumed, fishermen have complained about a drop in sales. Sabah newspaper reported that fish sales in the Marmara provinces fell 70% after the news of the sea urchin. Although the fishing season, which started well otherwise, is now over, fishermen say that if the problem persists, the new season could see a further drop in sales. Authorities say it may take at least a year to clear the sea urchin. Elsewhere, the seaside also threatens tourism, with reports of massive cancellations of hotel and similar bookings at popular holiday destinations, from Istanbul’s Princes Islands to Erdek and the narrowing of the southern shores of the Marmara Sea. Real estate agents also report a slowdown in sales and leases of summer residences in areas along the coast. Sea snot accumulates mainly in Mudanya, Gemlik Bay, Gebze and its environs, the coastal areas of Istanbul’s Anatolian side and around the Princes’ Islands also partially covered the shores of the Marmara Sea. The substance covering the central coast of Turkey’s northwestern Yalova province was dispersed by wind in the coastal areas of Narck and Armutlu districts as well as in the town of Esenky, which are important tourist centers.

