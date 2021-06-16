Mansour Ojjeh recalled | Business Aviation News: International Aviation News





Mansour Ojjeh, who died on June 6, had a major impact on everyone who knew him, either personally or in his role as the founder of TAG Aviation and president of the TAG Group. I am honored to say that I have known him – both through business and as a friend – for 44 years. I first met him, along with his brother and his business partner, Aziz, in 1977 in Montreal at the opening of the original Challenger 600, for which they had placed a large launch order. Mansour and Aziz, who had been attending college in California and also taking flight lessons, immediately impressed me as articulate young men who were on a mission. The Ojjeh family was already familiar with business aviation, as it owned numerous business aircraft. Mansour’s father, Akram, had just formed the original TAG company, Techniques d ‘Avant Garde. After Akram’s death in 1991, Mansour became president of the family business. He bought California-based Aviation Methods and Switzerland-based Aero Leasing and merged his businesses in Geneva – centered on TAG Aviation, which grew into one of the industry’s leading MRO items, management and operations, with FBO-class Geneva and London / Farnborough, a Dassault service center and an important Asian footprint. Mansour oversaw all of this expansion. Commanding and impeccably dressed, he was also down to earth. And he constantly put the well-being of his employees before any financial decision. I will never forget arriving at EBACE early in the morning and seeing billionaire Mansour standing proudly in front of his stand, ready to greet customers and friends from all over the world. I also have fond memories of EBACE dinner evenings at Mansour’s magnificent home on Lake Geneva, which contained excellent food and wine and a limited guest list of about a dozen industry friends. And I vividly remember a Mansour dinner in white clothes held right on the production floor at the McLaren Group headquarters in Woking, England. We all know Mansour from his aviation exploits, but he also loved Formula 1 racing and valued his share of ownership at McLaren. Another Mansour heritage is the Aviator Hotel in Farnborough. What was originally supposed to be just a place to place pilots turned into the only five-star hotel in south London. But perhaps Mansour’s greatest aviation legacy is the spectacular TAG Farnborough, which always ranks number one in the FBO AIN International Survey. Although Mansour underwent a double lung transplant in 2013, he maintained enough strength to continue a virtually normal lifestyle for another seven years. However, a few years ago, he started selling aviation assets, including the MRO (Dassault Aviation) structure, the FBO Geneva (for Signature) and Farnborough FBO (at Macquarie). Steven Young, the majority shareholder of TAG Asia, bought the card management operations in Asia and Europe. Thus, TAG Aviation continues as a business venture, exactly as Mansour would like. He was unique in the way he behaved and dealt with people, and he brought out an infectious love of life. The world has lost a bright star in Mansour, who will be terribly absent from all who had the pleasure of getting to know him.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos