The woman killed the man by throwing him a bucket of boiling water and sugar while he slept

A woman who ‘brutally and painfully killed’ her 38-year-old husband by pouring boiling water and sugar on him has been found guilty of murder.

Corinna Smith, 59, mixed three bags of sugar in water before throwing it at 80-year-old Michael Baines, Chester Crown Court heard.

She left him with 36 percent burns on his body and told a neighbor “I think I killed him.”

The day before the attack took place, Smith was described as angry and very upset by a rumor circulating about her husband that she believed to be true.

The court was told that Smith, also known as Corinna Baines, was also the guardian of her husbands.

Mr Baines was rushed to Whiston Hospital in the early hours of July 14, 2020 in critical condition.

He died a month later on August 18 despite the best efforts of the medical staff.

The day of the incident, Smith returned home and filled a bucket from her garden with boiling water and mixed it with nearly 7 l of sugar.

While Mr Baines was asleep in bed, she poured the contents over his arms and torso and then left the property in Wirral, Cheshire.

She then went to a nearby house and slammed the front door until the resident responded.

He contacted police and ambulance after hearing him say “I hurt him really badly, I think I killed him”.







(Image: MEN Media)



Emergency services found Michael in excruciating pain and whispering in bed with the skin on his right arm and hand being removed.

He was taken to hospital and stayed in the cremation unit for two weeks in a stable condition, before deteriorating and dying.

Smith was initially charged with grievous bodily harm but was later charged with murder after Mr Baines’s death.

On Tuesday a jury found Smith guilty of murder after a five-day trial. She will be sentenced on Friday, July 9th.

Chief Detective Paul Hughes, of the Cheshire Constabulary, said: Smith killed her husband Michael in such a painful and cruel way.

Throwing boiling water on someone while he is asleep is absolutely horrible.

“Mixing three bags of sugar with water showed the determination that it had to cause serious harm.

Sugar placed in water makes it evil. It becomes thicker and stickier and sinks into the skin better.

“This left Michael in agony and instead of calling the emergency services, she wasted time going to a house nine doors away to tell a neighbor, with whom she was not close, what she had done.

Michael was an elderly man who fought for his life after the attack, but unfortunately in the end he passed away. My thoughts continue to be with his family at this incredibly difficult time.

Jayne Morris of the Crown Prosecution Service said: Corinna Baines killed Michael Baines in a particularly brutal and painful way.

She confessed to killing her husband but the CPS refused to admit it.

“The case of CPS was that its actions were deliberate and deliberate.

“She was clearly upset about the dispute between her, the girl and her husband, but the evidence showed she was in control and acted angrily when she poured the deadly mixture on her husband and wanted revenge.

The Crown Prosecution Service said she intended to either kill Michael or cause him serious harm and thus pursued a murder charge.

The jury agreed with us and found him guilty. This is a tragic case that has destroyed the family of Mr. and Mrs. Baines and our thoughts remain with them.